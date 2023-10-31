Extension talks between Jets, Bryce Huff are ‘trending in a positive direction’

Pass rusher Bryce Huff has been one of the biggest risers off the edge for the loaded Jets defense this season.

Huff first joined Gang Green as an undrafted free agent during the 2020 season and quickly worked his way into the rotation. He appeared in 37 games over his first three seasons and recorded a combined 7.5 sacks, 22 QB hits, and 21 tackles.

The 25-year-old took some major strides forward this offseason and has emerged as a force for Gang Green’s defense. Through seven games he’s already tied his career-high with a team-leading 3.5 sacks while also racking up 14 tackles and nine QB hits.

Huff re-signed with New York as a restricted free agent this offseason, so he is set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time at the end of this year, but with his rise fans have been calling for the team to keep him around long-term.

According to general manager Joe Douglas, it appears the organization feels the same way and an extension is in the works.

“Everyone's excited about Bryce," Douglas told reporters Tuesday. "There’s been some conversations with Bryce’s representatives and I’d say they’re trending in a positive direction.

"Bryce is an unbelievable player development story. For him to come in as an undrafted free agent and just work and work and get better everyday, I think the last two years you’ve really been able to see a huge progression for him.”

Huff has been a huge part of the team’s success on defense over the past two seasons, but if you ask him, if feels the best is yet to come.



“I’ve always been an underdog,” Huff said. “I’ve always had the mindset of grinding it out and working hard to get on the field, I’ve had to do that type of thing at every level. I feel like now I’m starting to hit my stride.”