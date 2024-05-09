What would an extension for Nets’ Cam Thomas look like?

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of matters to address this offseason as they look to make some moves to hopefully make it back to the playoffs again. One of the interesting developments for Brooklyn that may be addressed this offseason involves one of their better players being eligible for an extension this summer.

Nets guard Cam Thomas is one of four players on the roster that are eligible for extensions this offseason and Thomas could be the most impactful for Brooklyn given where he stands at this moment. Thomas, 22, was the Nets’ best offensive weapon this past season, leading the team with an average of 22.5 points per game.

Thomas has had an interesting career arc with the organization over his first three seasons in the NBA given that he went from starting in just six of 124 games in his first two seasons to starting 51 of 66 games played in 2023-24.

While the Nets were hoping that players like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson could build on their play during the final months of the 2022-23 season, it was actually Thomas who improved his game to the point of being their best scorer.

With that being said, Thomas could be extended this offseason. If he isn’t extended, he will be a restricted free-agent next summer so Brooklyn will have more say in whether Thomas comes back to the Nets, depending on how much Brooklyn is willing to pay to keep him with the organization.

Keith Smith of Spotrac recently wrote a piece on the Nets’ financials this offseason and regarding Thomas, Smith says that “ideally, Thomas would take something in the range of four-years and $100 million.”

If Thomas were to be had for $25 million per season, that would put him in the range of guards like Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat ($24.064 million), Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers ($25 million), and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks ($26 million).

In most negotiations, a player’s price point is a combination of how good he is and how much other teams are willing to pay the player. As mentioned earlier, Brooklyn can wait until next offseason to pay Thomas, but depending on how next season goes, his price could be more than $25 million per year.

