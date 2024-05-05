What would an extension look like for Nets’ Mikal Bridges?

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of an important offseason as they look to improve the team enough to make it back to the playoffs next season. Brooklyn has plenty of matters to tend to this summer and one of those matters could include the most important player they received in the Kevin Durant trade.

One of the lesser-talked about aspects of the Nets’ offseason is that guard Mikal Bridges is eligible for an extension this summer if he and Brooklyn decide to come to terms on an extension. Keith Smith of Spotrac recently wrote a breakdown of the Nets’ financials going into this offseason.

Bridges, 27, will be entering the second-to-last year of the four-year, $90 million extension that he signed with the Phoenix Suns during the 2021-22 season. What will be interesting is what kind of money Bridges will be looking for given that he made $21.7 million this past season and has been one of the better 3-and-D wings in the NBA over the past few years.

“If Brooklyn can extend Bridges by adding something in the range of three years and $100 to $120 million, that’s reasonable,” Smith said in reference to what range Bridges and the Nets could be looking at. If an extension was reached in that range, Bridges would be looking at something between $25 million and $30 million per season once that hypothetical extension kicks in.

At the moment, there isn’t any reporting regarding what can be expected of Bridges’ next contract, but Smith provides some numbers that could be in the ballpark of what to expect. It’s still unknown whether Brooklyn will extend Bridges this summer given that he’s under contract for the next two years.

According to Spotrac, some of the forwards that are currently making between $25 million and $30 million per season are Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green ($25 million AAV), Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels ($26.2 million), and Boston Celtics forward/center Kristaps Porzingis ($30 million).

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire