Extending the relationship: Rams sign Sean McVay, GM Les Snead through 2023

Two seasons together and two playoff appearances are all Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kronke and COO Kevin Demoff needed to see.

On Friday, the Rams announced that the contracts of coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have been extended through 2023.

McVay gets two years added

McVay, who is still just 33 years old, signed a 5-year contract when he was hired by Los Angeles in 2017, which would have taken him through the 2021 season.

Now he has two more years added to that.

Since becoming the youngest NFL head coach since 1938, McVay has guided the Rams to a 24-8 record and back-to-back NFC West titles, their 2017 division title was the franchise’s first since 2003.

He’s also overseen the development of quarterback Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in 2016.

Los Angeles was the NFC champion last season, losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Snead regains footing

It wasn’t too long ago that Snead was on shaky ground; hired in 2012, a month after the team hired Jeff Fisher as coach, he drafted fairly well but the team was mired in mediocrity.

Fisher was fired before the end of the 2016 season, the first for the Rams in Los Angeles after leaving St. Louis high and dry.

He got to hire a coach for the first time, decided quickly on McVay, and obviously chose well.

Six of the players Snead has drafted have become All-Pros, tied for the most for any team since 2012.