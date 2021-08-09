Extended Reality (XR) Market Size to Reach USD 393 Billion by 2025 at 69.4% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, US, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Extended Reality Market information by Type, by Components, by End User and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 27 Billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 393 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 69.4%.

Market Scope:
At the moment, extended reality (XR) is at a burgeoning stage, and it includes virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) technologies. Extended reality is another immersive technology that combines on-device processing, 5G, and edge cloud processing technologies to provide highly digital experiences with photorealistic visuals. The combination of AR and VR technologies enables end-users, including individuals and businesses, to interact with highly digitalized content through standalone headsets. Furthermore, according to industry experts, XR technology will transition from heavy standalone headsets to smart glasses that will include real-time information, schematics, and related visuals.

Dominant Key Players on Extended Reality Market Covered Are:

  • Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation (France)

  • Qualcomm Incorporated (US)

  • Agile Lens (US)

  • HP Reveal (US)

  • Gofind Inc. (US)

  • Accenture (Ireland)

  • Semcon (Sweden)

  • Tata Exlsi (India)

  • Medtronic (US)

  • Talespin (US)

  • Northern Digital Inc. (Canada)

  • Softserve (US)

  • AugRay (US)

  • Mirari LLC (US)

  • SphereGen (US)

  • VRee (The Netherlands)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8552

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
XR Market Drivers
Some of the factors propelling market growth include advances in head-pose tracking, strong investment in AR and VR technology, an increase in demand for enhancing customer experience, technological advancements in display, motion tracking, and the advent of 5G technology.

However, a dearth of highly intense connected infrastructure, interoperability problems with immersive 3D graphics as well as power and thermal efficiency of standalone headsets are some of the factors impeding the growth of the extended reality market during the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The global extended reality industry has been segmented based on type, component, delivery model, and end-user.

By component, the global extended reality industry has been bifurcated into hardware, solutions, and services. The hardware segment has been further sub-segmented into sensors, cameras, transducers, and speakers. The services segment has been further sub-segmented into professional services and managed services.

Based on type, the global extended reality market has been categorized into mobile XR and PC-tethered XR.
By delivery model, the global extended reality market has been segmented into consumer-based and business-based.

Based on end-user, the global extended reality market has been categorized as healthcare, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, manufacturing and industrial, transportation, and others.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Extended Reality Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/extended-reality-market-8552

Regional Analysis
The global extended reality industry has been categorized based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America had the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to continue to dominate the global XR market throughout the forecast period. The advancement of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), as well as increased investments by tech titans such as Qualcomm Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, and Google, are driving the market growth.

During the assessment period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing geography in the extended reality (XR) market. The market's expansion can be attributed to an increase in the number of vendors providing training services for AR and VR applications, as well as the growing acceptance of AR and VR technology in the media and entertainment sectors.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8552

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Extended Reality Market
Due to the growing need for virtual meetings and training, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for XR technology. This is due to partial or full lockdowns, which have forced workers from different companies to operate from home. However, the closure of manufacturing plants and disruptions in the supply chain have halted global production and supply of XR products. Furthermore, lower consumer spending on non-essential goods will have a negative effect on the extended reality industry in 2021.

Industry News
May 2020- Qualcomm Technologies Inc. collaborated with global operators, smartphone OEMs, and XR viewer manufacturers to deliver XR viewers to customers and businesses in the coming year. Fifteen global operators like China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, EE, KDDI, KT, LG Uplus, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, SK Telecom, SoftBank, Telefonica, Verizon, and Vodafone, have announced plans to test and commercialize XR viewers in order to provide immersive, never-before-seen experiences over 5G. Furthermore, XR viewers can access a new generation of immersive experiences using 5G-enabled smartphones, which have high bandwidth and low latency, both of which are needed for high-quality XR.

To Buy:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8552

Competitive Landscape
The market's vendors mainly use organic and inorganic growth strategies to include enhanced Extended Reality (XR) software, platforms, and services. The vendors also stressed the importance of increasing their R&D investments in order to provide immersive technologies through virtual platforms for enterprises.

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Rallies

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • 2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto -- and 2 Reasons Not To

    Cryptocurrency is a relatively new type of investment, and it's an intriguing option for many people. During the crypto boom earlier this year, many types of cryptocurrencies saw their prices skyrocket. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up by nearly 250% in that timeframe, and the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged by more than 3,000%.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Stock markets lower as virus fears hit oil prices

    Stock markets were lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in oil prices over concerns about the economic impact of rising infections from Covid's highly contagious Delta variant.

  • BioNTech says has supplied more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

    BioNTech and partner Pfizer have supplied more than one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine as per July 21, a bigger number than delivered by competitor AstraZeneca, the German biotech group said on Monday. The supply tally, up from more than 700 million doses announced by the biotech firm in June, compares with AstraZeneca saying late last month that it and manufacturing partner Serum Institute of India had supplied a billion doses to 170 countries at the time.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Amazon to end relationship with Indian seller Cloudtail

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • AMC’s Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said the recovery of the broader cinema business progressed faster than expected.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Informal talks are taking place to deal with the fall-out from two rulings by India's Supreme Court that threaten the repayment of loans totalling nearly 500 billion rupees ($6.73 billion) to some of India's largest banks, bankers close to the matter say. Last week, India's Supreme Court effectively blocked Future Group's $3.4 billion sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries, jeopardising nearly $2.69 billion the retail conglomerate owes to Indian banks. That ruling was delivered days after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to allow telecom companies to approach the Department of Telecommunications to renegotiate outstanding dues in a long-runinng dispute with Indian telecom players.

  • Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Velodyne Lidar's second-quarter 2021 financial results. With us on today's call are Drew Hamer, the company's chief financial officer; and members of Velodyne's Office of the Chief Executive, or OCE. Drew will run through the call's prepared remarks and Jim and Sinclair are available for Q&A.