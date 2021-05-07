Extended highlights: Leicester City 2, Newcastle 4
Newcastle raced out to a 4-0 lead and survived a late Leicester City push to earn an emphatic win at the King Power Stadium.
Newcastle raced out to a 4-0 lead and survived a late Leicester City push to earn an emphatic win at the King Power Stadium.
Callum Wilson scored twice and Matt Ritchie had two assists as Newcastle stunned Leicester City 4-2 at the King Power Stadium to essentially seal its safety
Newcastle stunned Leicester 4-2 to inch closer to survival in the English Premier League and deal a potentially damaging blow to the Foxes’ Champions League hopes on Friday. Callum Wilson struck twice to all but secure the Magpies’ Premier League status. Caglar Soyuncu's error gifted Joe Willock the opener, then Paul Dummett's first goal in more than five years doubled the visitors' lead.
Callum Wilson scored twice in a 4-2 win at the King Power Stadium.
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday will not have any bearing on the Champions League final between the two sides later this month.
Danny Higginbotham and Tim Howard break down an exciting start to Matchweek 35, as Newcastle caught Leicester City napping in 4-2 victory at the King Power Stadium.
Miguel Almiron plays Callum Wilson through on goal, and the striker follows up nicely after being denied by the post to extend Newcastle's cushion against Leicester City.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticised football authorities for Manchester United's punishing schedule after his side advanced to the Europa League final on Thursday, calling it "physically impossible" for his team.
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe preview Saturday's potential Premier League title decider between Manchester City and Chelsea, which also be a dress rehearsal of the Champions League final.
Britain’s Simon Yates says he is hoping to have a “clear run” at the Giro d’Italia this year as he seeks to banish the memories of the last few years and justify his status as race favourite. Yates, who showed good form to win the recent Tour of the Alps, has been tipped by everyone from Alberto Contador to Bradley Wiggins to claim the maglia rosa this year. The 28 year-old from Bury is also favourite with the bookmakers, ahead of Ineos Grenadiers’ Egan Bernal and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Remco Evenepoel. But the BikeExchange rider - a Vuelta a Espana winner in 2018 - has seemed reluctant to talk up his chances, knowing only too well how quickly fortunes can change in what is generally regarded as the least predictable of the three grand tours. In 2018, Yates led for over two weeks only to collapse spectacularly three days from the finish, with Chris Froome going on to take the pink jersey. In 2019, Yates began the race by publicly stating that he considered himself “the number one favourite”. But he was never at his best, eventually finishing eighth. Last year, at the rescheduled ‘autumn’ Giro, Yates was forced to abandon in the second week after contracting Covid-19, one of a number of positives in his Australian team which eventually forced them to retire en masse. “I’m hoping for a clear run this year,” Yates said. “Two years ago I made some mistakes in training beforehand, and I did too much too early in 2018. A guy can come from nowhere and win [it] as I know from personal experience.” One needs only look at last year’s extraordinary race to realise the truth of that statement. The eventual winner, Londoner Tao Geoghegan Hart, only got the opportunity to ride for himself after Ineos’ original leader Geraint Thomas crashed out. And Yates was not the only race favourite to contract Covid, with Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma also falling victim. Geoghegan Hart took pink for the first time after the final stage. Little wonder pundits are reserving judgement this time around. “It's difficult to choose just one favourite because of so much uncertainty,” Contador told Eurosport. “For now the only rider who has shown 100 per cent that he is in good shape is Yates after a great ride in the Tour of the Alps.” Wiggins, also speaking to Eurosport, said Yates was his favourite, too, but added that other young British riders such as Hugh Carthy (EF Education–Nippo), who finished on the podium at last year’s Vuelta a Espana, and James Knox, a team-mate of Evenepoel’s at Deceuninck-QuickStep, were also well capable of success. “This really is a race for those guys now,” Wiggins insisted. “Hugh was third in the Vuelta last year, Tao’s winning of the Giro last year… it really snowballs and success breeds success.” Ireland’s Dan Martin, who has Britain’s Alex Dowsett in his Israel-Start-Up Nation team, is also among the GC contenders. The race begins on Saturday with a short 8.6-kilometre time trial prologue in Turin. Evenepoel, the 21 year-old Belgian, will be among the favourites despite not having raced since last August. This year’s route takes in some Giro classics including the Zoncolan and the Gavia, as well as some gravel roads on stage 11, before a final day time trial in Milan. “I’m happy with my condition, but the Giro is a very different race,” Yates said of his form. “I will have to be careful, calm and cautious.”
Ligue 1 leaders Lille held their nerve to win 3-0 at local rivals Lens on Friday and put the pressure back on their pursuers who play later in the weekend.
"This was not an easy decision for me as we shared many great moments together and had a lot of success," wrote Kenin, who won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2020. Kenin, who did not indicate whom she may select as her new coach, added she was looking forward to getting back on the court in Rome next week. The decision comes amid a string of misfortune for Kenin, who has suffered three straight losses, most recently in her Stuttgart debut.
Saunders made noise about not fighting Alvarez because of the size of the ring, but that was never really going to happen.
Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks) with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/07/2021
Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.
With the fantasy hockey season wrapping up, let's examine the most surprising players of the season, and see whether they can repeat their success.
John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president of racing innovation, explains how the Next Gen’s composite body will impact racing in 2022.
The boxer formally known as Ochocinco will likely face another athlete or celebrity.
A number of college basketball players have succeeded in the NFL as tight ends. Will Jibri Blount be next?
Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has raised plenty of eyebrows with his comments on USMNT star Weston McKennie.
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.