Ryder Cup:

Team USA takes commanding 9-3 lead over Team Europe early Saturday at Ryder Cup

Extended highlights: Everton 2, Norwich City 0

The Toffees eased to a home win over the Canaries to win their third match in four and keep the visitors rooted to the bottom of the table.

