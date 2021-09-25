Extended highlights: Everton 2, Norwich City 0
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Toffees eased to a home win over the Canaries to win their third match in four and keep the visitors rooted to the bottom of the table.
The Toffees eased to a home win over the Canaries to win their third match in four and keep the visitors rooted to the bottom of the table.
How can any high school player stop prized recruit Arch Manning? They can't.
The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to
Love said that both LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony called him to tell him Colangelo was way out of line.
KUTV Salt Lake City reporter Hayley Crombleholme didn’t realize she had a scoop. Crombleholme was sent to the city’s Vivint Arena to get so-called “man-on-the-street” reactions from fans about the local NBA franchise, the Utah Jazz, requiring proof of vaccination from those attending games this coming season. The reporter found someone who fit the bill: […]
The 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in 2021, starts on Friday, September 23 and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about today’s schedule including tee times, scores, pairings, live streaming info and more. LIVE NOW: Follow live scoring, updates and stream information for the Ryder Cup here. RELATED: How does
The pending lawsuit over the relocation of the Rams continues to generate not nearly as much attention as it should, what with a trial looming in January, all legal obstacles to that trial removed, and owners like Stan Kroenke and Jerry Jones facing a court order to disclose financial information in support of a potential [more]
You knew Bryson DeChambeau had some devilish sorcery planned when he lined up his body at a 45-degree angle from where the markers on the fifth tee were pointing.
Emma Raducanu has split from her coach, less than two weeks after winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier.
The Cleveland Indians are about to become history. On Monday, one of the American League's charter members will play its final home game of 2021, and also its last at Progressive Field as the Indians, the team’s name since 1915, when “Shoeless” Joe Jackson was the starting right fielder on opening day. Much more than the makeup of a rainout against the Kansas City Royals, the home finale will signify the end of one era and beginning of a new chapter for the team, which will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season.
College Football schedule, predictions, lines, and how to watch: 2021 Week 4 from Thursday, September 16 to Saturday, September 18
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made an observation about Justin Fields' play in practice this week and Twitter is going in.
The United States carried momentum into Saturday's second day of the Ryder Cup after seizing a 6-2 edge over Europe, its largest first-day advantage in 46 years.
After the first shot landed in a less than ideal spot, Jordan Spieth was facing an impossible chip. Somehow, someway, he was able to stick it on the green.
With Christian McCaffrey expected to miss time with a hamstring injury, the Panthers will need reinforcements at the position. They are working out running backs to help fill the void of McCaffrey’s absence. Duke Johnson‘s participation in the workout was reported earlier Friday. The Panthers also will work out Ito Smith, Dontrell Hilliard and B.J. [more]
Sports Seriously: USC rumors aside, Andy Nesbitt believes Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars won’t be able to grow into a contender with Urban Meyer at the helm.
Those expecting to see the Americans’ two heavyweight partnerships all weekend were probably surprised Friday.
Ball-blasting Bryson DeChambeau's incredible 417-yard monster shortcut drive to set up a pivotal eagle on Friday quickly became the talk of the opening day of the Ryder Cup.
Americans hit three unforgettable shots on the opening day of the Ryder Cup and two went for naught. Captain Steve Stricker's young squad patiently built the biggest U.S. opening-day lead since 1975, pummeling defending champion Europe in both the foursomes and fourball matches Friday for a 6-2 cushion. The one swing from that trio of spectacular shots that actually paid a dividend was a towering 417-yard drive by Bryson DeChambeau at the par-5 5th.
Everything you need to know for Saturday at the Ryder Cup.
Phil Perry explains why Julian Edelman's advice for Mac Jones on Thursday was perfect for the Patriots' rookie quarterback, writes our Phil Perry.