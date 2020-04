Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin is ready to take his passion and intensity to the next level in the NFL. Hailing from Wylie, Texas, Benjamin showed his explosive speed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash. He also garnered back-to-back first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2018 and 2019 while rushing for over 1,000 yards in both seasons.