Express open up game in eighth to nab a 5-3 win over Madison

Memorial Day signals the unofficial start to summer and late Monday afternoon it also meant the beginning of another season of baseball at Carson Park for the Eau Claire Express.

On an Opening Day that turned into night for the Express, the Madison Mallards came to town to start the Express’ season off with a big Northwoods Baseball League interdivisional game. It took the home team until the fifth inning to get rolling, but once they did, they never looked back in a 5-3 win over Madison.

The game between the two was the first they have played against each other since 2013 when Madison went to the Great Lakes Division of the Northwoods Baseball League (NBL). Eau Claire plays in the Great Plains Division of the League.

Gavyn Bowen started on the mound for the Express and it was time to play ball. The Mallards threatened toward the end of the first inning, but Bowen stood tall and got the visitors out despite two late hits from Madison.

The Express started out big with a double from Brady Blake to begin the bottom of the first inning, but, unfortunately, he couldn’t make it to third on the next play despite the strong opportunity he had given Eau Claire in his first turn of bat for the new season.

In a second inning that saw Bowen throw 30-plus pitches, the Mallards threatened to score multiple runs, but ended their half of the stanza with only one. At the end of two innings, Madison was up 1-0 and the top of the third saw Bowen replaced on the mound by former North High School standout Henry Wilkinson.

Wilkinson proved his worth in the third and in the fourth inning, and despite a strong effort from the Mallards, the former Huskies starter was able to strand Madison players on base and keep the score at 1-0 as the Cavs stepped up to bat. While Mallards’ starting pitcher Tyson Romero continued to keep the Express hitters at bay, Wilkinson also was doing a yeoman’s job on the mound, keeping the Madison lead to one run as Eau Claire took its turn at bat in the fifth inning.

Despite the score at that point, the Express had only that hit from Blake in his first turn at bat to their credit. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, something was about to give. Despite the fact that Eau Claire had no hits, a run from Colton Wemhoff batted in by Blake tied things up at 1 and forced the Mallards to replace Romero with Luke Agnew, who effectively got the job done and ended the Express’ threat to score more runs in the inning.

The sixth inning opened with a new pitcher, Luke Wiltrakis from the University of Georgia, on the mound for the Express and he quickly got the job done to move to the bottom of the stanza. The second Eau Claire base hit of the game came from Gabe Richardson got the crowd standing at Carson Park and that was followed by another base hit from Justin Sedin and suddenly the Express were gunning for their first lead of the game. Despite the two hits, there were no runs from the Express and Agnew got the Mallards out of the inning with the score still tied.

With the bases loaded for the Express Gabe Richards gets an RBI, sending Jake Busson to home and giving Eau Claire its first lead of the game.

Two pitching changes in the bottom of the seventh inning from the Mallards were needed to get Madison out of the stanza down by only one run, 2-1.

Buoyed by a three-run eighth inning that sealed the deal for the Express, the home team opened up their lead as Ragan Pinnow, Byron Blaise and Busson all got to home plate to make it 5-1, Eau Claire, as the teams went to the ninth inning.

Madison took advantage of some pitches from Wiltrakis to score two runs in the top of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to get the win for Madison. A questionable catch from Eau Claire’s Dylan O’Connell that the umpires ruled was a good catch ended the game and Wiltrakis maintained in relief and got the win for the Express.

The Express will travel to Madison Tuesday to complete the home and home series against the Mallards. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. at Warner Park.

Other NBL Memorial Day ScoresIn other Northwoods Baseball League games that had been completed at press time, it was Wausau 7, defending NBL champion, Green Bay 5; Wisconsin Rapids 8, Fond du Lac 7; and Willmar 5, Waterloo 2.