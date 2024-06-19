Express navigating bumpy start to season as pitching hits a rough patch

The Northwoods League is back in action and the Eau Claire Express are looking to reach the postseason for the third season in a row. But closing in on a month into the season, it’s been an up and down ride so far for Eau Claire.

Entering their Tuesday series opener against the La Crosse Loggers, the Express stood at 9-13 with losses in four of their last five games. That mark also puts Eau Claire in the bottom half of the Great Plains East standings.

Much of the recent struggles for the Express have come from the pitching staff. Eau Claire doesn’t return much from last season’s arms. Isaiah Katz — a Great Plains all-star a season ago — is among the biggest losses early in the season.

All told, three pitchers — Kale Hopke, Nick Fitzanko and Daniel Reischl — that made appearances for the Express last year have also pitched for them this season.

The pitching has particularly struggled in the last number of games. Opponents have scored five or more runs in their last 12 games including Tuesday night’s 12-9 loss to La Crosse. All told, the pitching staff had an ERA of 7.26 through the first 22 games of the season.

Express pitching had given up 154 earned runs coming into Tuesday which was the most in the league by a margin of 16.

Just five pitchers have an ERA below the 4.00 mark and walks have been a big issue as the Express staff issued 143 free passes in its first 191 innings pitched.

One bright spot for the Express pitching staff has come in the form of Luke Wiltrakis. The University of Georgia freshman has made five appearances for the Express and has tossed a team-high 16.1 innings.

The 6’3 righthander has also struck out 26 batters while walking seven. Wiltrakis has done all of his work out of the bullpen, picking up two wins and a save while sporting a 3.31 ERA.

At the plate, the Express can slug with just about anyone else in the league. Eau Claire has clubbed 18 home runs — tied for third in the Northwoods League — and have six different players with multiple deepshots this season.

Brigs Richartz, who is back for his third season with Eau Claire, leads the team in homers with four and runs batted in with 15. The Menomonie native is hitting .274, getting on base at a .368 clip and is slugging .507 on the young season.

The Express also rank in the top five of the league in total runs scored with 151 and are in the top 10 in walks. One area the Express bats haven’t been fantastic is contact. Eau Claire’s .244 batting average is in the bottom half of the league and its 186 strikeouts rank in the middle of the pack.

Still, the bats have been a strength this season. Seven players that have played in double-digit games for Eau Claire have an OPS north of .800. Six Express players have driven in double-digit runs, including second-year player Dylan O’Connell, a Memorial graduate and Great Plains East all-star selection a season ago.

Gabe Richardson — an Eau Claire North graduate in his first season with the Express — has also been a standout at the plate. The University of Minnesota-Duluth sophomore has an OPS of .899 this season and has driven in 14 runs. The second baseman is third on the team in batting average, hitting .286 on the season.

Eau Claire has some work to do if it hopes to climb back into the first half Great Plains East race. At 9-14, the Express stand 4.5 games back of first place Thunder Bay. The top teams in the standings at the end of the first and second halves of the season are guaranteed a playoff berth.