Express: Milan will challenge Dortmund and Man Utd for Austrian wonderkid

AC Milan will sign Olivier Giroud’s heir in the upcoming summer mercato, but the Rossoneri may also look to sign a younger talent to progress through their Primavera ranks, a report has suggested.

The focus of the summer is which striker Milan will look to add to their ranks, and following the news of Luka Jovic’s renewal, there is only expected to be one incoming senior striker, and perhaps, this could open the door to Francesco Camarda for some minutes additionally.

However, just because only one senior striker is needed, it does not mean there will only be one striker joining the club.

As reported by Express Sport (via Milan News), the Rossoneri are eyeing a move for Austrian U17 striker Oghenetejiri Adejenughure. Born in 2007, the youngster set the Under 17 European Championship alight this summer, scoring four times, and Austria’s National Team head coach, Ralf Ragnick, has described him as an ‘interesting prospect’.

The Diavolo are not the only team interested in the Austrian, though. In fact, they are not the first team to give the striker a look, and they will have to challenge Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund for his signature – the former have reportedly asked how feasible a move to England this summer would be.

For RB Salzburg’s youth team, he has scored 16 goals in 20 matches, a staggering record, made even more intriguing by the fact he averages a goal every 83 minutes. Imaginably, he would be signed with the Primavera in mind, but he could be a player for the U23 squad as well.