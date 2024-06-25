Express: 22-year-old forward wants out of Chelsea and favours Milan move

Armando Broja wants to leave Chelsea this summer and he is looking favourably upon the idea of a move to AC Milan, according to a report.

The Daily Express in England are claiming that Broja ‘is ready to ditch the Premier League’ in favour of an experience abroad having struggled for playing time and having battled injuries in his past couple of seasons.

Milan are keen on the Chelsea striker as an alternative to Joshua Zirkzee, over whom there remains an ongoing battle with his agent Kia Joorabchian over commissions, while there is now rival interest from Manchester United to try and see off as well.

If United were to win the race for Zirkzee by agreeing a package with his entourage that would ‘pave the way’ for Milan to turn their attention to Broja, who is ‘high up on their attacking wish list’.

Even though Everton, Wolves and Stuttgart are also showing interest in the Albania international, the report claims that the idea of joining the Rossoneri is ‘considered particularly enticing by the player and his entourage’.

Above all there is a feeling that ‘his style of play could thrive in Serie A’, while the 22-year-old knows that he is expected to be sold on a permanent basis by Chelsea, who in turn want around £30m (€35m) in exchange which Milan can afford.