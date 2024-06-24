Express go 1-2 during first three games of Northwoods League road trip

The weekend started off on a high note for the Eau Claire Express, but in the first five innings of Sunday’s early evening game against Willmar, the EC bats were virtually silent.

And the end result was the Express found themselves on the losing end of a 13-7 score in an interdivision game against the Stingers and dropped to 1-2 for the first three days of their four-game Northwoods Baseball League (NBL) road trip.

In their matchup against the Stingers, the Eau Claire bats were stingy on the hitting in the first five innings — notching only two hits — and up to that point, the Express couldn’t get any runs to catch up with a Willmar squad that was already up 10-0 by the top of the sixth inning.

Despite only one hit in the sixth, the Express’ fortunes changed on the scoreboard in that inning as Gabe Richardson got the bases loaded for Eau Claire and a Brady Reynolds walk at his turn to bat got Dylan O’Connell into home for an earned run that made it 10-1. By the end of the top of the sixth, Richardson Dylan Knowles and Reynolds had all scored runs to tighten the score to 10-4.

Unfortunately, the Stingers scored two more runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to put some additional distance between them and the Express.

A strong Express effort in the eighth inning gave Eau Claire fans some hope, but, alas it would be too little too late.

A Knowles stolen base set him up nicely and eventually led to another Express run from him on a sacrifice fly ball by Reynolds. As the inning progressed, Richardson and Evan Gustafson notched earned runs for Eau Claire to make it 12-7 as the Stingers took their turn at bat in the eighth.

That was all she wrote for the Express, as the Stingers added another run in the bottom of the eighth to tally that 13-7 final score. Zach Lyles (1-1) was the losing pitcher for Eau Claire.

The weekend began nicely for Eau Claire, but, unfortunately, the Express’ 5-4 10-inning win over the Bad Sticks was the high note of the past three days for them.

The Express got multiple runs Friday and Saturday in Dickinson, North Dakota, to split a two-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks. The difference in Friday’s 5-4 Eau Claire win and Saturday’s 15-9 loss to the Big Sticks was obviously the Express couldn’t contain the home team’s explosive bats and their ability to capitalize their hits into runs in the second game, even though Eau Claire managed to outhit Badlands, 12-10, despite the loss.

Saturday’s loss to the Big Sticks did have some moments for the Express as a four-run sixth inning put Eau Claire back into the game, but, unfortunately, a strong effort from Badlands in the seventh where they scored seven runs sealed the Express’ fate in that game.

Reggie Bussey led the offense for Eau Claire with three runs, followed by Colton Wemhoff with two. Blake Brady and Davis Rivers batted homers for the Express. Nick Fitzanko (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Express in that Saturday game.

Friday was a different story for Eau Claire. Despite a close game, the Express found themselves on the winning end of the game against the Big Sticks.

Cole Selvig (1-1) got the win — and Brendan Stenke (1-1) the save — on the mound for the Express in a 10-inning contest. Bussey scored the winning run in the extra inning to get the victory for the local team and Eau Claire held the Big Sticks scoreless after the fifth inning.

Following the weekend’s results, the Express remain in fifth place in the Great Plains East Divison of the Northwoods Baseball League with an overall record of 11-16.

The Express will wrap up their four-game road trip with another matchup against Wilmar Monday night. Game time against the Stingers is set for 6:35 p.m. Eau Claire returns to Carson Park Tuesday night for a two-game series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats and finish their three-day homestand Thursday night when the Wausau Woodchucks come to town for the first of a two-game home and home series. First pitch for those three home games is set for 6:35 p.m. each night.

More details on the Express’ season to date and reactions about the squad’s performance in the 2024 campaign from Eau Claire field manager and director of operations Dale Varsho later in the week in the Leader-Telegram.