Explosive: Quick strike offense, big plays lead Victoria West past Moody football

For much of Thursday's District 14-5A Division I football tilt, Moody controlled the clock and the flow of the game.

But Victoria West's explosiveness proved too much for the Trojans to pick up their first district win.

Despite Moody running nearly 30 more offensive snaps than the Warriors, it was West that picked up the road win with a dominating 50-6 victory at Cabaniss Multipurpose Stadium.

Trojans sophomore Adrian Luna plunged into the end zone with 19 seconds remaining to end the shutout and score Moody's first points of district play.

West racked up 431 yards on 46 snaps while holding Moody to 183 yards.

Thursday's highlights

Moody controlled the clock early but the Trojans failed to capitalize on lengthy, time-consuming drives. Once West took possession, the Warriors struck quickly with a fast-paced offense and big plays from quarterback Camden Repper and running back Kamauri Montgomery.

Moody's first drive of the game consumed more than 5:30 off the clock, but a botched snap on a punt gave West strong field position and they scored in three plays, the last a 20-yard Repper connection with Jenesis Jeffries.

The Trojans defense stood tall and forced a long West field goal try that was wide midway through the second quarter, to preserve a 14-0 game, but from there the Warriors scored touchdowns on three straight drives just before half to stake a 36-0 advantage.

Moody controlled the ball for 10:01 to open the second half, but the Trojans were submarined on fourth down at the 7 by West to close their best drive until Luna scored late.

Thursday's stars

Luna led Moody with 20 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown and JaCorey Perry added 32 yards on the ground.

West had two 100-yard backs as Montgomery (112 yards, 3 TDs) and Zorian Barfield (5-103, TD) each hit the mark.

Repper finished 7 for 8 for 114 yards and two TDs passing for West.

They said it

Moody coach Mike Cantu on the game: "Bottom line, we didn't play well. You have to put points on the board. You can't have 10, 12, 14-play drives and come up empty. Our kids are playing hard and putting the work in. We just have to do a better job over all. We played poorly across the board and we have to get it fixed. We have confidence we can control the football game. It hurts when you take the ball for 10 minutes and come up empty."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Moody football unable to keep up with explosive Victoria West