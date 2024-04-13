Explosive plays headline Garrett Nussmeier’s performance in LSU’s spring football game

BATON ROUGE, La. — A purple and gold aerial assault headlined the LSU Tigers’ 2024 spring game.

Garrett Nussmeier was perfect in limited action, completing all seven of his pass attempts for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought he was clean today. I thought he was efficient. I thought he did the things that we expect him to do,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

“It’s not going to be Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas. It’s going to have a different look to the explosiveness. But you can still be explosive. But it starts at the line of scrimmage and if you can’t win the line of scrimmage with this offense, you will not be explosive,” added Kelly.

Wide receivers Kyren Lacy and Zavion Thomas were the beneficiaries of Nussmeier’s perfect outing.

Lacy is a Thibodaux high school product while Thomas prepped at John Ehret and transferred to LSU in December. Both players hauled in touchdowns and combined for 110 yards receiving in today’s spring showcase.

Kelly says both wideouts have had impressive moments in camp.

“Kyren Lacy has had a great spring. Let’s see him in a game like situation. Continue to do that. I thought that was clear,” said Kelly.

Reporter: “Zavion Thomas. How much has he developed in the spring?’

“I think he came in probably with a little bit too much on his shoulders, you know, to come in and try to be the next great LSU wide receiver. And I think he put a lot of pressure on himself. I think in the last, I’d say week or so of practice, he really settled in nicely, started to play, I think, a lot more at ease using his speed. And now we’re finding ways to get him the football,” replied Kelly.

LSU now has 141 days until Nussmeier and company show what the offense is capable of in the Tigers’ season opener against USC.

