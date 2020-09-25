How 'explosive' Michigan football receiver Giles Jackson plans to be better in Year 2

Giles Jackson was in an airport with his brother when he learned of some momentous news.

College football players, the NCAA announced, would now be able to wear No. 0.

Upon arriving to play for Michigan football, Jackson had wanted to wear No. 5. But the number was already taken by quarterback Joe Milton, and Jackson settled for wearing No. 15 during his freshman season.

When he learned of the NCAA's new legislation, he immediately texted the coaching staff with a request to switch numbers.

The response: "If they let people wear it, you can have it."

So Jackson has a new jersey number now, and he could also have a new role within Michigan's offense, too, after a promising freshman season.

"This offseason has been about how we can make him a complete receiver, which he’s really accepted the role and accepted the responsibility," offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said Wednesday. "He’s made some really unique, big-time plays for us, had a great practice yesterday. Probably coming off his best practice ever here yesterday. I can’t even tell you how many catches he had — but it’s just about becoming a complete receiver."

In 2019, Jackson was a jack-of-all-trades for Michigan. He was the primary kick returner, with 24 attempts for 622 yards (25.9 yards per return) and a touchdown against Maryland. While his special teams prowess was on display for most of the season, Jackson began with a smaller role on offense, slowly earning more snaps as the year continued.

Over the team's first nine games, Jackson touched the ball just five times on offense. Then, all of a sudden, he became a big-play machine. He had a pair of jet sweeps against Michigan State for 32 yards, a 50-yard reception at Indiana on a wheel route, a touchdown run against Ohio State and four catches for 57 yards against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

It was an impressive four-game stretch for a true freshman who had barely played on offense up until that point. That lack of playing time was by design, Gattis says. Jackson simply didn't understand the offense until roughly midway through the season.

"Earlier in the season, I had a lot of doubts about Giles," Gattis said. "He was on the scout team early in our season because it took him a little while to learn (the offense)."

Up until around the fifth week of the season, Gattis didn't think Jackson was going to make much of an impact on offense. But then something clicked, and from that point on, "it was about figuring how many ways he could touch the ball."

"He had the ability to be such an explosive player," Gattis said.

Jackson, who spoke with reporters last week, understands why he didn't play often last season. He believes he relied mostly on his speed (he ran a laser-timed 4.43-second 40-yard dash in high school) and had yet to learn the nuances of his position. And even then, Jackson says, he wasn't as fast as he could've been.

