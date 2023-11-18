Explosive Alamo Heights pulls away to oust Gregory-Portland

SAN ANTONIO — The Gregory-Portland defense held Alamo Heights at times on Saturday at the Alamodome, but in the end the Mules used big plays to earn a 49-14 win in the Class 5A Division II area round.

Alamo Heights scored on plays that traversed 52, 88, 77, 45 and 52 yards in breaking open a 21-7 game at the half.

Gregory-Portland looked to take a little momentum when Gabriel Juarez sacked Mules quarterback Colin Ernst on third and long, and then the Wildcats corralled Michael Terry on a fake punt at the 16.

The Wildcats punched it in on a quarterback keeper from Reed Dooms and then recovered a muffed punt to grab possession near midfield late in the first half.

But two plays later the Mules forced a fumble and took a 21-7 lead into the locker room. Alamo Heights outscored the Wildcats 28-7 in the second half to pull away and end G-P's season in the area round for the second straight season at 9-3.

Saturday's highlights

G-P strung together a drive off the opening kickoff, but it ended on a missed field goal.

Ernst broke his first big run midway through the first quarter, breaking free for 88 yards on an option read. Damond Garza added a 21-yard run and Michael Terry hauled in a 77-yard reception in the first half to build the Mules' lead.

G-P forced a punt to open the second half, but Ernst again found a seam and went 52 yards to kick start the Mules in the second half as the Wildcats struggled to maintain drives.

Saturday's stars

Ernst finished with 8 of 13 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, adding 15 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

Terry was a factor with 64 yards and a score on the ground and as a receiver with two catches for 111 yards and another score.

Dooms ran for a touchdown and threw for a score — a 21-yard strike to Carmello Catalano in the fourth quarter.

Juarez led the G-P offense with 69 yards on 11 carries.

The Alamo Heights defense held the Wildcats to 185 yards.

They said it

Gregory-Portland senior Gabriel Juarez on the game: "We never backed down from anybody, even with that score. We kept fighting. That is how this team is. If we would have executed on one or two plays and scored some touchdowns to stay with them, we could have had that game."

Gregory-Portland coach Brent Davis on the difference: "We knew the quarterback was explosive, and we had players there each time he broke it, but you have to make those open-field tackles. They hit (Terry) on a big play that we had covered. We never could get anything on offense."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Explosive Alamo Heights pulls away to oust Gregory-Portland