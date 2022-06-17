Exploring prop bets for Eagles’ Jalen Hurts in 2022

Exploring prop bets on yards and touchdowns for Hurts in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This upcoming season will be a big one for Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles’ third-year quarterback will enter his second season as the Eagles’ starter with plenty to prove.

NBC Sports betting partner Points Bet has released a couple Hurts props for the upcoming 2022 season:

Hurts passing touchdowns: o/u 23.5

Hurts passing yards: o/u 3,450.5

Last season, Hurts played and started 15 games. He threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns. So if he hits the overs, it would seem to indicate a pretty significant improvement from his first season as an NFL starter.

But let’s look at each prop separately:

Passing yards: o/u 3,450.5

Hurts averaged 209.6 passing yards per game in the 15 games he played in 2021. Had he played 17 games at that pace, he would have thrown for 3,563.2 yards. Staying healthy alone would mean Hurts has a shot at hitting this over.

And then you also have to remember that the Eagles became a very heavy running offense last year out of necessity. This year, Hurts will have A.J. Brown as his top receiver, adding to a group that includes DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell and more.

The Eagles’ finished as the NFL’s 25th-ranked passing offense in 2021 and Hurts was still on a pace that would have hit this over in a full season. Of course, staying healthy is not guaranteed, especially because of the way Hurts plays the position.

In their history, the Eagles have had 10 QB seasons with passing yards over this over/under prop for Hurts. The Eagles’ single-season passing record belongs to Carson Wentz, who threw for 4,039 yards in 2019. He’s the only Eagle to throw for for over 4K in a season. To break into the top 10 this season, Hurts would need to pass Randall Cunningham’s mark of 3,466 from 1990.

Here’s a look at the top 10 passing seasons in Eagles history:

Story continues

1. Carson Wentz (2019): 4,039

2. Donovan McNabb (2008): 3,916

3. Donovan McNabb (2004), 3,875

4. Randall Cunningham (1988): 3,808

5. Carson Wentz (2016): 3,782

6. Sam Bradford (2015): 3,725

7. Sonny Jurgensen (1961): 3,723

8. Donovan McNabb (2009): 3,553

9. Ron Jaworski (1980): 3,529

10. Randall Cunningham (1990): 3,466

Hurts’ mark of 3,144 in 2021 ranks 24th in franchise history.

Passing touchdowns: o/u 23.5

Hurts threw 16 passing touchdowns in 2021, a pace of just over 1 per game played so even if he played all 17 games, he was on pace for just 18 touchdowns. But it’s important to remember that Hurts also rushed for 10 touchdowns in 2021. That’s an extremely high mark and the Eagles would probably like to see things even out a little bit more.

The addition of Brown should certainly help in this area. In his three NFL seasons, Brown has caught 24 touchdown passes. Just nine players in the NFL have had more receiving touchdowns during that span.

If Hurts were to throw 24 passing touchdowns, that would tie him with Randall Cunningham (1988) and Norm Van Brocklin (1960) for 11th place in Eagles history.

Here’s a look at the top 10:

1. Carson Wentz (2017): 33

2. Sonny Jurgensen (1961): 32

3. Donovan McNabb (2004): 31

4. Randall Cunningham (1990): 30

5. Norm Snead (1967): 29

t-6. Nick Foles (2013): 27

t-6. Ron Jaworski (1980): 27

t-6. Carson Wentz (2019): 27

t-9. Donovan McNabb (2001): 25

t-9. Tommy Thompson (1948): 25

Hurts’ mark of 16 passing touchdowns in 2021 ranks tied for 36th in franchise history.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube