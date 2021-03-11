Exploring the Miami Dolphins’ inside linebacker options and who makes sense for the team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Jackson
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By parting ways with pricey Kyle Van Noy, the Dolphins have created a void that otherwise didn’t necessarily need to be filled: the inside linebacker spot next to Jerome Baker.

Miami had Elandon Roberts fill that role last season; he started 11 games before sustaining a serious knee injury in the Week 16 game against Las Vegas. His agent has declined to say whether the unrestricted free agent will be ready for the 2021 season. So assuming Roberts will be healthy would be risky.

If the Dolphins hadn’t sent away Van Noy, they could have seamlessly moved him from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. He has experience playing both.

But Miami wanted the extra cap space, and now that need must be filled.

Here are the pending free agents who Miami Dolphins have shown interest in or fit needs

The Dolphins ultimately could find a starting inside linebacker in the draft — with Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (linked to Miami at No. 18), Tulsa’s Zaven Collins (can play inside or outside and a option at 18) and North Carolina’s Chazz Surratt and Alabama’s Dylan Moses among other appealing possibilities.

But the Dolphins also need to sign at least one inside linebacker with NFL starting experience.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, an impending unrestricted free agent, would be an internal option but his playing time decreased as last season well along. He started one game but played just 207 snaps.

A look at who’s available to potentially fill that role, with Buffalo’s Matt Milano coming off the market Thursday when he re-signed with the Bills:

Indianapolis inside linebacker Anthony Walker: The Miami native started 16 games for the Colts last season and had 92 tackles, an interception and no sacks. Pro Football Focus rated him 69th of 83 linebackers.

The 230-pound former Miami Pace and Northwestern University standout would be a decent option to pair with Baker. And he’s young, at 25, with potentially more room for growth.

Seattle linebacker KJ Wright: Was PFF’s seventh best linebacker last season but his age (32 in July) could translate to making less money than the stats warrant. He had 86 tackles and two sacks last season and would be an interesting strongside linebacker option for Miami. But it’s important to note that the Dolphins have avoided 30-plus free agents aside from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman: He played just 317 snaps last season and is strong against the run. The Dolphins showed what they think of two-down linebackers when they traded Raekwon McMillan last August.

But the Dolphins need an inside linebacker to pair with Baker and Perryman — who grew up in Miami and attended UM — warrants consideration for a Dolphins team that was tied for 17th in yards allowed per rushing attempt (4.5).

And according to a source, the Dolphins have at least some interest in Perryman, but it’s unclear how much.

Tennessee inside linebacker Jayon Brown: Like Milano, he’s strong in coverage but not great against the run. PFF rates him 20th among all linebackers and he should get a decent contract.

But at 226 pounds, he’s a bit lighter than the prototype at that position. (Roberts is 238.) Brown had 76 tackles in nine starts.

The Jets’ Neville Hewitt. The former Dolphin had 134 tackles — including six for loss — in 16 starts for the Jets, and his improvement as an undrafted free agent has been admirable and impressive.

PFF rated him 31st among all linebackers last season, five spots behind Van Noy and six spots ahead of Baker.

Former Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander: The 6-1, 227-pound veteran started five games for the 49ers and seven for the Saints last season, producing 57 tackles and a sack before tearing an Achilles in Week 16.

He’s only 26 and has started all 66 games in which he has appeared in the NFL. But he has missed 26 games over the past four seasons.

Cleveland’s BJ Goodson: PFF’s 24th ranked linebacker is better against the run than the pass. At 6-1 and 241 pounds, he fits the size prototype.

He started 14 games last season and had 91 tackles, and PFF ranked him a surprisingly strong 21st last season. But he has just one sack in five seasons. He’s a serviceable option to pair with Baker.

Washington inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis: He started 11 games for Washington last season and had 56 tackles and a sack. He’s better in coverage than against the run and has special teams value.

PFF ranked him 14th among all linebackers last season. He would be an interesting option.

Pittsburgh’s Avery Williamson: He had 111 tackles in 15 games, including 10 starts for the Jets and Steelers last season, but he’s poor in pass coverage. He earned $7.5 million last season but should potentially come cheaper than that.

PFF ranked him 51st among 83 qualifying linebackers.

Green Bay linebacker Christian Kirksey: He can play inside or outside and had 77 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks in 11 games (all starts) for Green Bay.

He earned $6.5 million last season, but he was released by the Browns and Packers over the past two offseasons. And he missed time with injuries the past two seasons. PFF ranked him 61st of 83 qualifying linebackers last season.

Jets inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor: Started 31 games for the Ravens between 2017 and 2019 and was productive (including 9.5 sacks) but spent all but one game on injured reserve last season. Worth considering if Dolphins believe he can return to 2019 form.

Minnesota inside linebacker Todd Davis: Started 59 games for Denver over four years but played in 11 games with six starts for Minnesota last season, missing time on the COVID-19 list.

With the drop in playing time and the COVID absence, he plunged from 134 tackles with Denver in 2019 to 35 last season. But he’s only 28 and like Onwuasor, he’s worth considering if Dolphins believe he can return to 2019 production.

Other potentially cheap inside linebacker options: Cincinnati’s Josh Bynes (99 tackles in 16 starts last season but age 31; PFF’s 50th best linebacker last season); the Lions’ Jarrad Davis (has gone from starter in Detroit to starting only four of 14 games last season); the Giants’ David Mayo (started only two games last season after starting 11 the year before); Kamalei Correa (nine tackles in six starts for Jacksonville last season); Dallas’ Joe Thomas (48 tackles in 15 games and four starts);

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Minter (15 tackles and one start for Tampa last season), Will Compton (journeyman who made one start for Tennessee last season); Detroit’s Reggie Ragland (52 tackles in 16 games and six starts last season and only 27; PFF ranked him 63rd of 83); Carolina’s Adarius Taylor (made two starts last season); Joe Walker (started 11 games for Arizona in 2019, none for San Francisco last season); James Burgess (went from 10 starts with Jets in 2019 to noe with Packers last season); Tahir Whitehead (former Lions starter) and Nick Vigil (former Bengals starter).

And there’s 2017 first-rounder Reuben Foster, who has started all 16 NFL games in which he has appeared (for the 49ers) but has missed time due to NFL suspension and domestic violence charges. He didn’t play last season because of injury and I would be surprised if Miami pursued him.

NEWS NOTE

We’ve been told the Dolphins have been doing due diligence on several of the top wide receivers in this class, trying to get a read on their backgrounds and gain intel on their futures within NFL rules. (Two agents said the Dolphins are good about following rules, better than most.)

They’ve done work on both Detroit receivers (Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones), among others. Those two — along with Ju-Ju Smith Schuster, Will Fuller, Corey Davis, John Brown, Nelson Agholor and Curtis Samuel — are all in play.

One key Dolphins front office person has advocated the pursued of a pricey free agent receiver, but this person doesn’t make the final call and at the moment, the Dolphins have the cap space ($33 million) to make only one pricey pickup and a few lower-priced ones.

Miami can clear out space with cuts or restructures, but none of those had happened as of Thursday afternoon.

Teams can begin speaking to other teams’ free agents at noon on Monday and can sign outside free agents beginning at 4 p.m Wednesday.

Here’s my Thursday piece on New England Patriots players of interest to the Dolphins.

Here’s my Thursday piece with lots of media notes, including looming NFL changes.

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Milano had no intension of leaving Bills without crossing finish line

    What Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano said about re-signing with team.

  • Matt Milano sends perfect tweet after re-signing with Bills

    Tweet sent out by Matt Milano after he re-signs with Buffalo Bills.

  • Looks like the Miami Dolphins will have a new punter for the first time since 2017

    The Miami Dolphins are evidently moving on from Matt Haack.

  • Raiders restructure two contracts, save $7.1 million in cap space

    Raiders restructure two contracts, save $7.1 million in cap space

  • Dolphins interested in signing more ex-Patriots in free agency

    When free agency opens next week, expect several of the Patriots’ free agents to hear from the Dolphins. Brian Flores had spent his entire coaching career in New England before becoming head coach of the Dolphins, and the Dolphins have prioritized bringing in players Flores knew from New England, including Kyle Van Noy, Eric Rowe, [more]

  • Spike Lee Talks ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Awards Snub as Reminiscent of ‘Green Book’ Win

    "I made this film specifically for the Bloods — the Black soldiers who fought an immoral war," Lee told The New York Times.

  • Urban Meyer emphasizes the importance of fixing Jags’ defensive line

    The new Jaguars coach understands how important it is to rebuild a defensive line that struggled tremendously in 2020.

  • Which NFL salary cap casualties should interest the Dolphins?

    Which NFL salary cap casualties should interest the Dolphins?

  • Boston’s Brown, Tatum, Walker ’21 Olympic finalists; Smart opts out

    Team Shamrock may ride again as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker make the 57-man list of finalists for the U.S. Olympic Team -- while Marcus Smart sits out.

  • Mets' Dominic Smith was helped in a big way during rookie season by Joey Votto

    When Dominic Smith was a rookie with the Mets, advice from one of the best hitters in the game helped him in a big way.

  • US surpasses 100M vaccinations; IRS begins sending first round of $1,400 relief payments: COVID-19 updates

    About 1-in-4 U.S. adults have received at least one shot; Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic cases. Latest coronavirus updates.

  • Man accused of sexually assaulting Asian woman faces hate crime charges, CA cops say

    “I just felt completely helpless in the whole situation.”

  • Cardinals positional needs and review: Cornerback

    A look back at the 2020 season and what could be happening this offseason at the position.

  • Zookeeper injured after being attacked by a cheetah at the Columbus Zoo

    A zookeeper was released from the hospital after being attacked by a Isabelle the cheetah at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium.

  • Amazon Repoty 2021: Amazon Marketplace's GMV has Grown by at Least 50% from US$200bn in 2019 to Around US$300bn in 2020

    Dublin, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amazon 2021: Dominating The All-Delivery Economy, Advertising and Streaming, the FBA Roll Up" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Due to the various lockdowns 2020 was arguably the first real online Christmas, which has meant a great final quarter for Amazon, closing out a real stand out year for the company. The research team believe that Amazon marketplace's GMV has grown by at least 50% from US$200bn in 2019 to around US$300bn in 2020. That said, some other retailers have also reported record figures and in many ways the logistical advantage (FBA, Prime Air, Fulfillment centre network) Amazon has built up over the competition over years has (almost unbelievably) been somewhat reduced, as competing retailers have invested heavily into their own digitalisation (Walmart, Kroger etc) and logistics efforts and/or services such as Instacart have proliferated and are easily available on a plug and play basis. One should mention the runaway success of Shopify in enabling independents and major retailers alike to go online in this context too. While Amazon's logistics network was simply overwhelmed in Q1/2 2020 with the spike in extra demand, a situation which has stabilised now, there is another reason, why the research team thinks the competitive moat of FBA has been somewhat eroded. This is due to the rise of click & collect, which has become such a major trend in the USA. For Walmart click & collect (or drive up) has taken 50% of all online orders - and possibly all of US online grocery has developed like this, as it is the cheapest option for both retailers and shoppers, due to the last mile deliveries cost falling away. During the pandemic click & collect also enabled shoppers to avoid going into crowded shops. Amazon lacks the same physical presence as its bricks and mortar competitors (Walmart, Target for example), but has started to address this with the acquisition of the Whole Foods business, the locker roll out, its click & collect partnerships (with Kohls' for example) and of course its Go and Fresh stores. Another prediction the publisher is making is that Amazon advertising is set for massively successful 2020 and 2021. Estimates are pegged at an annual US$20bn run rate for the business unit. And looking ahead, there might be another nascent market in audio ads (coupled with Alexa) that could grow massively in years to come. Advertising on the Amazon platform will be driven by the sheer endless number of SKUs on the website and the problem to gain visibility for brands and sellers as a necessary prerequisite for sales conversion. In this sense Amazon follows down the path of the Alibaba model, where the Chinese platform makes most of its money from advertising rather than the listing fees. End user experience on Amazon has suffered for some time now, with the search function being overwhelmed by the sheer mass of Asins and advertising making the problem even worse. Amazon is also looking to use influencers more in future and has copied live video shopping streams, which have gained quite a bit of traction in China and in the fashion sector. It remains to be seen whether this will be as successful in the West. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Latest Key Developments April: Amazon increases capacity for surging online groceryApril: Coronavirus unmasks Amazon's stumbles at Whole FoodsApril: Amazon turns of recommendations temporarilyMay: Amazon faces scrutiny as operations return to normalMay: Amazon invests in self driving carsMay: Amazon acquires Zoox for over $1.2bnJune: Amazon private label sellers suffering during the pandemicJune: Chinese Sellers on Amazon losing groundJune: Vogue x Amazon Fashion . is not rescuing fashionJune: EU commission starts investigationJune: UK Ultra fast freshJune: Amazon is rolling out Dash shopping cartsJune: Amazon FBA Brexit plans - EFN and Pan-European FBA ends for UKJuly: Amazon FBA a weak point?August: Amazon logistics with 10bn ordersAugust: Amazon to use JC Penney/Sears as local DCs?August: Amazon Deliveroo tie up gets the all clearAugust: Federal Trade Commission investigationAugust: Amazon to introduce Go technology to Whole FoodsAugust: Amazon unveils first Amazon Fresh grocery storeAugust: Amazon and Tegut roll out Prime Now groceries in DESeptember: Whole Foods to offer pickup from all of its storesSeptember: Amazon high end streamingOctober: Amazon grocery store deals for Prime DayOctober: Amazon Prime day 2020 - another new recordOctober: Amazon's R rate and coronavirus casesOctober: Amazon buys into Spartan NashOctober: Amazon begins hiring for four new Amazon Fresh storesOctober: EU accuses Amazon of breaching antitrust rulesNovember: Amazon launches Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery serviceNovember: The Amazon roomNovember: Amazon launches online pharmacyDecember: Is Amazon becoming the biggest global employer?December: Amazon's advertising business booms in pandemicJanuary: Amazon investing over $5 billion in small business successJanuary: Amazon's Covid Christmas 3. Strategy: The Structure of the 3P Marketplace Amazon MP structure, the "gold rush era" is overNumber of Amazon sellers contributing % of volumeSeller X, Razor, Heroes, Upper90The platform risk: Amazon's algorithm changesThrasio Reaches $1B Valuation, Sets New US Speed Record for UnicornsThrasio - compliance check and processesThrasio's product categories strategyThrasio paying out $100m to sellersThrasio enters GermanyPerch raises $123.5M to grow its stable of D2C brands on Amazon 4. Analysis - How Sustainable is the FBA Roll Up Strategy? What drives the current frenzyBut there are major risksAt least Amazon will stand by, instead of consolidating the MP 5. Outlook 6. Sources Companies Mentioned AmazonDeliverooJC PenneyKohlsKrogerPerchSearsSpartan NashTargetTegutThrasioWalmartWhole FoodsZoox For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yjfxm CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

  • Notebook: Spring DL development and McGee on QBs

    Dan Mullen has always said that play calling at Florida is a collaboration. While it's him that calls in the play, he listens to all of his offensive coaches and he has shied away from taking all the credit for Florida's offensive play calling. Last year, specifically, Brian Johnson moved into the role of offensive coordinator and with that enjoyed more responsibilities.

  • Kevin Durant slated for further testing on injured hamstring, sidelined indefinitely

    "Who knows where this takes us and how soon he’s back?" head coach Steve Nash said.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • Transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid

    In the latest transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid is apparently something which could happen. Seriously.

  • NFL free agency wide receiver preview: Kenny Golladay leads strong class

    Matt Harmon previews the incredibly attractive 2021 free-agent wide receiver class, headlined by Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller and many other big names.