Exploring the fallout of 49ers' trade for No. 3 pick 'Around the NFL'
The "Around the NFL" crew explores the fallout of the San Francisco 49ers' trade for No. 3 pick. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Bills re-signed Isaiah McKenzie earlier this week and they are making another move at wide receiver on Friday. Brandon Powell‘s agent Ron Butler said that his client is signing with the Bills. It’s a one-year deal for Powell in Buffalo. Powell played in 15 games for the Falcons last season and caught 12 passes [more]
The San Francisco 49ers wind up picking Ohio State QB Justin Fields in the NFL Wire mock draft following the 49ers' trade with the Dolphins.
As reported on Friday by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, former Falcons wide receiver/kick returner Brandon Powell has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.
On the heels of a major shakeup at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft -- which involved the 49ers -- our Phil Perry can't help but wonder if the Jimmy Garoppolo possibility is back on the table and what it would take to bring him back to Foxboro.
In need of cornerback depth, the Bears signed back Artie Burns in the second wave of 2021 NFL Free Agency.
George Kittle was surprised by the major reported 49ers trade on Friday.
Steve Young believes the 49ers would be comfortable with either Zach Wilson or Justin Fields with the No. 3 overall pick.
The All-Star guard finally gets the opportunity to play alongside an All-Star player in center Nikola Vuevi.
ESPN's Get Up team proposed a trade that would bring Russell Wilson to the Chicago Bears.
Patriots insider Phil Perry explains why the 49ers' blockbuster draft trade with the Dolphins isn't all good news for New England.
The Cincinnati Bengals had draft trade talks with the San Francisco 49ers.
Here is how the 49ers trading up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft affects the Chicago Bears and Jimmy Garoppolo.
For the Detroit Lions, trading out of the No. 7 pick in the NFL draft might have just gotten more difficult after the Dolphins' two big trades Friday.
For the third time, the Seahawks have signed Al Woods to play for them.
While the 49ers likely will select the future of theif franchise at No. 3 overall, Jimmy Garoppolo still is in their plans for 2021.
The contract details for new Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard have been revealed, and it's not a good sign for Gardner Minshew.
The qualifying race lineups for Sunday’s inaugural Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Cup Series were determined Thursday via a random draw, with Quin Houff, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Corey LaJoie tabbed to lead their respective fields to green in Saturday’s four 15-lap […]
This is one of the rare situations where the clear, convincing winner of the first fight is a fairly significant underdog in the rematch.
While Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell may be the favorites for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM), there are plenty of other drivers who could steal a victory away. There are many in the NASCAR Cup Series who don’t have an extensive dirt racing background, […]
Twice NBA Champion Pau Gasol has his sights on helping his boyhood team Barcelona win the Euroleague on his return to the club after a two-decade career in the United States. Barca have not lifted the trophy since 2010 but are well-placed ahead of the playoffs, leading the round robin league table with four games remaining. "To be able to come back here and help this fantastic team is something I can't wait to do," Gasol, who is recovering from a long-term ankle injury, said at his presentation on Thursday.