Exploring Dolphins’ options in second round of NFL Draft, on offense and cornerback

Part 1 of a two-part series

The Dolphins’ second-round draft picks, over the past dozen years, have included exceptional players (Xavien Howard, Jarvis Landry), very good players (Robert Hunt, Jevon Holland) and pretty good players (Jordan Phillips, Mike Gesicki, Raekwon Davis).

They have also included decent players who were serviceable but not quite as productive as hoped (Raekwon McMillan, Liam Eichenberg) and something close to busts (Jonathan Martin, Daniel Thomas, Jamar Taylor). It’s too early to judge what the Dolphins have with cornerback Cam Smith, who was a seldom-used rookie last season.

With the Dolphins facing salary cap challenges in the years ahead, it’s vital they acquire an immediate contributor at No. 55.

Exploring who could be available in that range at several offensive positions and at cornerback, with the caveat that several of these players likely will be selected in the second round before Miami’s pick:

OFFENSIVE LINE

▪ Connecticut guard Christian Haynes: This is Mel Kiper Jr.’s pick for Miami at 55 in his newest ESPN mock draft. He notes Haynes “started 49 games at right guard in college, and he allowed just one sack over his final three seasons. He’s my No. 3-ranked player at the position.”

▪ Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe: ESPN’s Matt Miller mocked him to Miami at 55 in his first mock draft and now has him 57th.

Miller says the pick makes sense because Connor Williams and Rob Hunt aren’t on the team anymore and it’s “a near-lock that the Dolphins will add a guard or center early in the draft. Beebe played left guard at an expert level for Kansas State, but there has been chatter about his potential at center. His movement ability in the run game just so happens to be a perfect fit for Mike McDaniels’ offense, too.”

Kiper has him 62nd, noting that “he’s my sixth-ranked guard — he has short arms for his 6-foot-3 frame.”

He started 48 games in college, played every position except center (where he worked in practice) and yielded just three sacks.

▪ Washington’s Roger Rosengarten: He played 1,935 snaps at right tackle the past two seasons and didn’t allow a sack. But it’s highly questionable if he will be there at 55. Kiper mocks him 31st in his mock draft this week; Miller mocks him 44th.

“He uses all the tricks in his bag to make up for his lack of fluidity,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said. “A move inside to guard could give him a better shot at making a roster as a mauler on a physical front.”

▪ West Virginia’s Zach Frazier: Miller mocked him to Miami at 55 in his second mock draft, adding: “Frazier is a top-32 prospect on my board, but teams aren’t in a hurry to prioritize centers in the draft yet. The four-year starter was a state wrestling champion in high school, and he is perfect for Mike McDaniel’s zone offense that needs mobility in the middle of the offensive line. Plus, Frazier has the tools to start at guard or center.”

Kiper has him 57th in his newest mock draft.

▪ BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia: Kiper has him 64th, noting that he “took snaps at both left and right tackle in college, but he made huge strides while playing on the left side last season. He’s strong and quick, and he has the feet to get to the second level in the run game.”

Miller slots him 39th, noting he took snaps at right tackle and guard at the Senior Bowl, too, and handled himself quite well working inside.”

▪ South Dakota State center Mason McCormick: “One of my favorite sleeper picks in this draft, McCormick can be a starting guard or center despite not getting the attention he deserves in the pre-draft process,” Miller said, mocking him 58th.

▪ Houston offensive tackle Patrick Pall: He started 39 games at left tackle for the Cougars.

Miller slots him 40th, noting: “Paul has legendary wingspan at 86¼ inches and enough speed at 6-7 and 331 pounds to run a 5.13 in the 40-yard dash. He is raw, but NFL offensive line coaches I’ve talked to are in love with his tools and want a chance to develop his traits into a high-end starter.”

Kiper has him 50th.

FYI: Oregon guard center Jackson-Powers Johnson, linked repeatedly to Miami at No. 21 in January and February mock drafts, slipped all the way to 47th in Kiper’s mock draft released Wednesday. So he cannot be ruled out at 55.

WIDE RECEIVERS

▪ Michigan’s Roman Wilson: A quarter of his 48 catches went for TDs last season: Beyond the 12 touchdowns, the 6-0 Wilson had 769 receiving yards and has some experience as a kickoff returner.

Kiper has him going 49th, adding: “Wilson moved up in my rankings after he ran a 4.39-second 40 at the Combine; he ran away from defenders on crossers on tape, but I wasn’t totally sure how he’d test.”

▪ Washington’s Jalen McMillan: Injuries limited him a bit last season; he caught 45 passes for 559 yards after catching 79 for 1,098 and eight TDs in 2021. “He’s a dynamic slot receiver,” said Kiper, who mocks him 51st.

▪ North Carolina’s Devontez Walker: Miller has him 53rd, in Miami’s wheelhouse. Kiper doesn’t have him in the first two rounds.

“Walker has great power in his route tree and an ability to run through contact both before and after the catch,” Miller said. “Has the upside to develop into a top-two wideout over the course of his rookie deal. In just eight games in 2023, Walker caught seven touchdowns [41 receptions]“.

▪ Florida’s Ricky Pearsall: He played three years at Arizona State and the past two at Florida. He blossomed last season, with 65 catches for 965 and four touchdowns. Kiper mocked him 38th this week; Miller mocks him 49th.

“His 4.41-second 40 at the Combine solidified himself as a top-50 pick,” Kiper said.

There might be positional overlap with Braxton Berrios. Zierlein calls him a “dependable slot target with good size and soft hands who will need to prove that he has the ability to free himself against NFL man coverage. Pearsall might get the stereotypical ‘crafty route runner’ label, but it suits him.”

▪ Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley: Kiper has him 45th. Miller slots him 51st in his most recent mock draft and said “at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, there are obvious Deebo Samuel comparisons.. Corley is one of my favorite receivers in the class thanks to his after-the-catch ability and versatility.”

His 253 receptions since 2001 are the most in FBS; he has 29 TDs during that time.

▪ Oregon’s Troy Franklin: He has a mix of good speed and size (6-3), and his numbers were eye-popping last season: 81 catches for 1,383 yards (17.1 average per reception) and 14 touchdowns. Kiper slots him 46th.

“Franklin might not get WR1 target volume, but he should be productive with a high yards-per-catch average and the ability to open things up underneath for his teammates,” Zierlein said. “Franklin could become a coveted complementary piece for an established WR1 or a productive vertical target for a team looking for instant help in the passing game.”

▪ Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk: Kiper mocks him 53rd, calling him a big-play threat who averaged 17 yards per catch the past two seasons. He had 69 catches for 1,159 yards last season.

▪ South Carolina’s Xavier Leggette, FSU’s Keon Coleman and Georgia’s Ladd McConkey are bubble first rounders who are considered unlikely to be available at 55.

TIGHT ENDS

▪ Texas’ JaTavion Sanders: He met with coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and general manager Chris Grier at his Pro Day recently and the Dolphins are believed to hold him in high regard. But the Dolphins seem set at tight end and have other needs.

Miller, who mocks him 69th, said Sanders “is more of a Y tight end than in-line player, and he made a living bursting up seams at Texas… He comes to the NFL as a ready-made flex tight end option.”

He caught 45 passes for 682 yards last season (15.2 per catch) and has seven receiving TDs over the past two seasons.

CORNERBACK

▪ Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa: Projections here vary widely, from late first round to the 50s. Kiper has him going 35th.

He had two interceptions last season and Miller calls him a “physical cornerback who loves to chop it up at the line of scrimmage.”

At 6-2, he allowed just three catches of 15 yards or more this past season.

▪ Michigan’s Mike Sainristil: He had six interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and four tackles for loss last season.

Kiper mocks him 59th, noting: “Sainristil is the best slot cover corner in this draft. He had 6 picks, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the national champs last season. At 5-foot-9, 182 pounds, Sainristil just makes plays. I’d want him on my team.”

▪ Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: Kiper has him 44th, calling him “a feisty defender who does the little things well and doesn’t get beaten deep.”

Zierlein’s take: “He intercepted only one pass during his college career, which could be a concern, but his willingness and toughness in run support work in his favor. Rakestraw could become a good backup with eventual starter potential in the right scheme.”

▪ Penn State’s Kalen King: . He had three interceptions in 2022, none last season.

“King’s 2022 performance was significantly better than what he put on tape in 2023, but it might not be enough to sway some evaluators,” Zierlein said. “King was consistently rocked out of position by route breaks over the first two levels and didn’t find the ball frequently enough with his back to the passer on deep shots.”

▪ Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter. While it would be a surprise if he slips to 55, Kiper has him falling to 43rd. Lassiter, who can play on the boundary or in the slot, limited quarterbacks to a 29 percent completion rate in his coverage area, which was seventh best among FBS corners, per ESPN.

▪ Kentucky’s Dru Phillips: Kiper has him 63rd, noting he allowed just one touchdown in his coverage area over the past two seasons. He had no interceptions as a heavily used player the past two years.