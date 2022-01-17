Exploring the Colts’ biggest offseason needs in 2022

As the Indianapolis Colts watch the playoffs from their couches, they are also getting a good look at the biggest needs on their roster entering the 2022 offseason.

Some of the needs are easy to see. Others may take some creative work to figure out while others may not even be addressed this offseason. Then, as every season comes and goes, the Colts will wind up having a new position pop up on the list.

With roughly $41 million in salary-cap space and six draft picks, the Colts will have their chances to make moves in order to address their needs.

With five offseasons already under his belt, we know how general manager Chris Ballard operates. He won’t overspend in free agency just to fill a need while harping on the draft as a major proponent in his roster building.

How much of his philosophy will change remains to be seen, but Ballard certainly has his work cut out for him this offseason.

Before the new league year arrives and we dig into specific players to target, let’s take a look at the biggest offseason needs for the Colts entering 2022:

Figure out the QB situation

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The most obvious need is also the most complicated. The Colts have to figure out what direction they will be going in at the quarterback position, and the answer is not all that simple.

After his late-season collapse, it appears Carson Wentz may be on the outs with the front office. The lack of commitment from Frank Reich and Chris Ballard spoke volumes after just one season and while trading or releasing Wentz is nice in theory, it may not be that easy.

Wentz is on the hook for a $28 million cap hit in 2022. He already has $15 million guaranteed as a part of his base salary while he receives a $6.3 million roster bonus in March.

The Colts could try to offload his contract to someone else and just take the L but finding a trade partner won’t be easy. On top of that, the Colts will have to figure out a replacement plan.

Outside of a trade for Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, the options are slim. Maybe they can work a deal for Kirk Cousins or Jimmy Garoppolo. Maybe they could lean on free agency again with options like Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton.

Story continues

But the Colts would have to be certain that these moves would improve the offense. At the very least it would have to turn out to be a lateral move. And there’s no guarantee that the Colts will feel that way.

Considering they can get out of the contract with no dead money after 2022, there is always a chance they run it back one more year with Wentz.

Another left tackle incoming?

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The Colts took a chance in hoping that veteran Eric Fisher could return to Pro Bowl form following a torn Achilles in 2020. However, the one-year deal for the former No. 1 overall pick looks to be a dud.

Fisher struggled mightily in pass protection for the majority of the 2021 season. It should be noted that he didn’t have training camp or a full offseason to work within the offseason due to his Achilles rehab, but Fisher never really showed signs of improvement.

Where he excelled was in the run game, which was a big part of the offensive success. However, his pass protection issues coupled with Wentz’s inability to get rid of the ball quickly turned into a massive problem for Indy.

Where the Colts go remains to be seen. They could find another stop-gap in free agency or hope for a long-term solution in the draft. We know it won’t be Quenton Nelson sliding over from left guard so this will be one of the biggest positions to watch this offseason.

Pass rush, Pass rush, Pass rush

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Just as it has been every season in recent memory, the Colts must address their pass rush again. The inconsistent nature of the pass rush in 2021 doomed the Colts yet again even if there were more promising showings.

The Colts still have a stud in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who recorded 7.0 sacks and 49 total pressures (PFF). They got flashes from rookie defensive end Kwity Paye, but there is still a lot of development to take place.

Meanwhile, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kemoko Turay set career-highs with 6.0 and 5.5 sacks, respectively.

But the consistency wasn’t there. In order for this Colts defense to truly make that jump into the elite tier and be a force during the playoffs, the pass rush has to be a focal point of the offseason.

More impactful WRs

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Chris Ballard himself may not believe it, but the Colts have to be more dynamic in the wide receiver room. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., who enjoyed a stellar breakout campaign.

Not one other player on the Colts offense recorded more than 385 receiving yards. For a team that likes to spread the ball around so much, it’s a major red flag that they couldn’t get more production from secondary players in the offense.

Some of that falls on Carson Wentz and his inability to target the short-to-intermediate depths of the field, allowing for maximal YAC opportunities. However, the Colts can’t roll into the season relying on Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal as their starters behind Pittman Jr. on the depth chart.

There’s a chance the Colts opt to address other needs, but wide receiver will remain a massive need for the front office.

A potential Jack Doyle replacement

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more underrated needs for the Colts this offseason comes at the tight end position. There is a solid chance that veteran Jack Doyle calls it a career while Mo Alie-Cox is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

The Colts have expressed interest in re-signing Alie-Cox and given the potential for a bigger role, it’s likely that he re-signs. However, the Colts will need to add to this room during the offseason even if Doyle comes back.

For all of Frank Reich’s love for the tight end position, the room needs to be more dynamic in the passing game. The development of fourth-round pick Kylen Granson will play a factor but it would be wise for the Colts to spend up for a Dalton Schultz type if he hits free agency.

Depth at safety

AP Photo/Larry French

The Colts are likely set with their starters at the safety position. Khari Willis will be entering his fourth season while Julian Blackmon will be coming off of a torn Achilles. The latter is a question mark simply in terms of how he will bounce back.

Regardless, this position needs to be added to this offseason. Re-signing George Odum should be among the top priorities before free agency arrives. He has shown he can provide solid rotational depth on defense while bringing All-Pro capabilities on special teams. That should be a no-brainer.

But the Colts need to find a way to bring in better talent with upside to the room. They can’t go into another season relying on the types like Andrew Sendejo and Jahleel Addae. Though the latter showed more promise as a spot-starter.

Given the uncertainty of the timeline for Blackmon’s return and the nature of coming off of a torn Achilles, the safety position should be among the list of needs.

1

1

1

1