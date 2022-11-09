Exploring Colorado’s future and its relationship to the Mountain West
I have a very unique seat as a college sports freelance writer. I produce a lot of stories for Trojans Wire and a much smaller amount of stories as a contributor to Buffaloes Wire every month. I also pitch in at SuperWest Sports, which used to be SportsPac12. SuperWest came into being when the USC-UCLA move to the Big Ten happened, and a possibility emerged that Washington State and Oregon State might move to the Mountain West. San Diego State and Fresno State might now move to the Pac-12. (Wazzu and Oregon State are likely to stay in the Pac-12.)
I have seen how fragile life is for lots of programs in the Pac-12 and Mountain West. My Trojans Wire colleague Matt Zemek wanted to pick my brain about Colorado Buffaloes football and basketball, but also about the Pac-12, the Mountain West, and Colorado’s relationship to the Mountain West Conference.
Here are my answers to Matt Zemek’s questions below:
USC played Fresno State this year; describe Fresno State's football season in two words
Complete 180
Colorado did not play Colorado State this year; describe Colorado State's football season in two words
Pretty rough
What does the Colorado-Colorado State rivalry need more than anything else?
Talent
Why has the Mountain West had such a difficult football season this year?
Bad bottom-tier teams
What needs to change for 2023 in Mountain West football?
Better recruiting
Your Mountain West player of the year:
Brad Roberts
Your Mountain West coach of the year:
Brent Brennan
Biggest Mountain West surprise of the year:
San Jose State
Biggest Mountain West disappointment of the year:
Utah State
A Mountain West-versus-Pac-12 bowl matchup you think would be fun
Fresno State vs. Washington (Kalen DeBoer Bowl!)
The most likely projected MW-Pac-12 bowl matchup is:
Washington State-Boise State
Does Colorado need Mountain West transfers to be better, or should it focus on Pac-12/Big 12/AAC transfers?
MWC transfers
Is there a Mountain West coach Colorado should consider for its head coaching position?
Marcus Arroyo of UNLV
Will Colorado make the NCAA Tournament in hoops?
No
Will USC make the NCAA Tournament
Yes
Will San Diego State make the Sweet 16
Yes
Which basketball team will win the Pac-12?
UCLA
Which basketball team will win the Mountain West?
San Diego State
How many NCAA bids will the Pac-12 get?
3
How many NCAA bids will the MWC get?
3
The USC basketball player you are most excited to watch
Reese Dixon-Waters
The Colorado basketball player you are most excited to watch
K.J. Simpson
The San Diego State basketball player you are most excited to watch
Darrion Trammell
The USC nonconference game you are eager to watch
Auburn
The Colorado nonconference game you are eager to watch
Tennessee
The San Diego State nonconference game you are eager to watch
Ohio State
Should Gonzaga go to the Pac-12 or the Big 12 or somewhere else?
Big 12
If Gonzaga goes to the Big 12, should Colorado try to move to the Big 12?
Yes
If Gonzaga joins the Pac-12, should the Pac add San Diego State only, also add Fresno State, or stay at 10 plus Gonzaga?
Fresno State and SDSU
Should Pac-12 Network air basketball and football games after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten, or Olympic sports only?
Basketball and football