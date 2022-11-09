Exploring Colorado’s future and its relationship to the Mountain West

I have a very unique seat as a college sports freelance writer. I produce a lot of stories for Trojans Wire and a much smaller amount of stories as a contributor to Buffaloes Wire every month. I also pitch in at SuperWest Sports, which used to be SportsPac12. SuperWest came into being when the USC-UCLA move to the Big Ten happened, and a possibility emerged that Washington State and Oregon State might move to the Mountain West. San Diego State and Fresno State might now move to the Pac-12. (Wazzu and Oregon State are likely to stay in the Pac-12.)

My Trojans Wire colleague Matt Zemek wanted to pick my brain about Colorado Buffaloes football and basketball, but also about the Pac-12, the Mountain West, and Colorado's relationship to the Mountain West Conference.

Here are my answers to Matt Zemek’s questions below:

USC played Fresno State this year; describe Fresno State's football season in two words

Complete 180

Colorado did not play Colorado State this year; describe Colorado State's football season in two words

Pretty rough

What does the Colorado-Colorado State rivalry need more than anything else?

Talent

Why has the Mountain West had such a difficult football season this year?

Bad bottom-tier teams

What needs to change for 2023 in Mountain West football?

Better recruiting

Your Mountain West player of the year:

Brad Roberts

Your Mountain West coach of the year:

Brent Brennan

Biggest Mountain West surprise of the year:

San Jose State

Biggest Mountain West disappointment of the year:

Utah State

A Mountain West-versus-Pac-12 bowl matchup you think would be fun

Fresno State vs. Washington (Kalen DeBoer Bowl!)

The most likely projected MW-Pac-12 bowl matchup is:

Washington State-Boise State

Does Colorado need Mountain West transfers to be better, or should it focus on Pac-12/Big 12/AAC transfers?

MWC transfers

Is there a Mountain West coach Colorado should consider for its head coaching position?

Marcus Arroyo of UNLV

Will Colorado make the NCAA Tournament in hoops?

No

Will USC make the NCAA Tournament

Yes

Will San Diego State make the Sweet 16

Yes

Which basketball team will win the Pac-12?

UCLA

Which basketball team will win the Mountain West?

San Diego State

How many NCAA bids will the Pac-12 get?

3

How many NCAA bids will the MWC get?

3

The USC basketball player you are most excited to watch

Reese Dixon-Waters

The Colorado basketball player you are most excited to watch

K.J. Simpson

The San Diego State basketball player you are most excited to watch

Darrion Trammell

The USC nonconference game you are eager to watch

Auburn

The Colorado nonconference game you are eager to watch

Tennessee

The San Diego State nonconference game you are eager to watch

Ohio State

Should Gonzaga go to the Pac-12 or the Big 12 or somewhere else?

Big 12

If Gonzaga goes to the Big 12, should Colorado try to move to the Big 12?

Yes

If Gonzaga joins the Pac-12, should the Pac add San Diego State only, also add Fresno State, or stay at 10 plus Gonzaga?

Fresno State and SDSU

Should Pac-12 Network air basketball and football games after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten, or Olympic sports only?

Basketball and football

