Exploring Celtics' three options to solve Gordon Hayward conundrum

Forsberg: Options for how the Celtics can approach Hayward's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It seems like only yesterday that Gordon Hayward hijacked everyone’s Fourth of July holiday in 2017 before finally confirming that the Boston Celtics had won the tug-of-war for his services in free agency.

Thirty nine months later, Hayward has another decision to make, though this one probably won’t require a couple of 2,000-word Player Tribune entries to explain. It seems quite likely that Hayward will opt into the final year of his Celtics deal, which will pay him a robust $34.2 million for the 2021 season.

It will also put the Celtics on the clock to determine whether Hayward is part of this team’s long-term future, and that’s a far more difficult decision based on the team’s bloating salary commitment as it attempts to maximize a title window that seemed to open this year given the leaps Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown made.

Letting Hayward play out his deal leaves open the possibility of him walking away at season’s end without compensation. That’s less than ideal for a Boston team that has limited means to upgrade its roster given the salary commitment to its top-end talent.

Clearing Hayward’s bulky salary after this season will not open any immediate cap space given that Brown’s rookie extension is about to kick in and Tatum’s max extension will almost certainly follow the season after.

The Celtics could always try to retain Hayward at a more agreeable salary number or explore sign-and-trade possibilities that could recoup value, but that’s a tough needle to thread in a market that’s expected to have no shortage of deep-pocketed teams that could sign Hayward outright as a consolation prize if they miss out on a bumper crop that could include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James.

That's why the Celtics must at least consider any trade possibilities involving Hayward from now until the trade deadline. Let’s be clear here: This does not mean the Celtics should move or will move Hayward. The team’s performance early in the 2021 season, along with a better grasp on the salary cap numbers, will factor heavily into Boston’s decision-making.

Let’s examine all of Boston’s options:

PLAY OUT THE SEASON

Boston’s hopes of contending for a title this season could very well hinge on Hayward’s performance and it might ultimately be their best move to see if this core can take another next step this season.

Remember, there were multiple stretches last season in which Hayward looked closer to the All-Star the team signed three years ago. Over Boston’s first eight games of the 2019-20 season, Hayward averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 55.5 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent beyond the 3-point arc. He added 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 31.2 minutes per game before breaking his hand in a fluke collision during a game in San Antonio.

When the Celtics reconvened in the bubble after the season paused, Hayward averaged 18.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists over 34.1 minutes per game in Boston’s seeding games. Late in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against the Sixers, Hayward landed awkwardly and suffered a Grade III ankle sprain.

He returned for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against Miami and gave the Celtics a temporary jolt but looked hobbled the rest of the way and especially in Game 6, which only confirmed that Hayward was simply not healthy enough for playoff intensity despite trying to tough it out.

The Celtics played some of their best offensive basketball this past season when Hayward shared the court with Tatum and Brown. In 661 minutes with that trio, Boston owned an offensive rating of 115.4 and a net rating of plus-9.2. Take Hayward off the court and the Tatum/Brown lineup still had a similar net rating (plus-9.3) but the offense dipped by five points per 100 possessions. The takeaway there is that the three wings can co-exist and produce some of the team’s best-looking basketball over a large sample size.

What’s maybe more important is how vital Hayward was to helping Boston sustain a high level of play when Tatum and Brown were off the court. In 297 regular-season minutes with Hayward on the floor without the two Jays, the Celtics had a net rating of plus-8.1.

