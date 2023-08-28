Explorer used as ‘guinea pig’ for future missions to Mars

An explorer hoping to break a world record crossing Antarctica is going to be a “guinea pig” for scientists investigating how the human brain would cope in space.

Sam Cox, 34, from Devon, is attempting a record-breaking solo unsupported crossing of the continent, covering over 1,200 miles of tundra over a route that has not been attempted before.

It is also over 300 miles longer than the distance covered by British army officer Capt Harpreet Chandi, the first woman of colour to complete an unsupported trek to Antarctica’s South Pole in 2022, who subsequently broke the record for the longest solo unsupported polar expedition by a woman in January 2023, covering 868 miles in total.

But Mr Cox will also be providing data about his state of mind during the long journey for the Austrian Space Forum, a leading organisation in the field of space analogue research, where experiments that simulate the conditions on space are carried out on Earth, often in extreme climates such as those available in Iceland or Oman. The organisation says this will pave “the way for the future human exploration of the Red Planet”.

He said: “I’ve offered myself up for some research as a guinea pig. The expedition interests the space analogue community – groups who look at how the human race could move to Mars or the Moon.”

He added that Antarctica was suitable for this kind of research because “it’s just such a bleak, austere place”.

“They will look at the human factors, the way I perceive and respond to the stresses of it, using a quick-scale one to 10 questionnaire of ‘How do you feel today?’ alongside an audio diary, so I don’t lie to myself, so I just spill it out.

“They are looking at the stresses of how I deal with it mentally – it’s a small study size, a case study, but it’s the length of time that’s interesting for them, because a flight to Mars would be several years’ long.

“So it’s to understand how people respond to repetitive days and stresses especially in a physical environment. It’s researching the strategies for emotional regulation in extreme environments.”

“The distance covered and the physical toll it will put on me is niche, so that’s why they’re interested in it.”

Asked whether he anticipates finding the journey psychologically taxing, he said: “I think it’s hugely individual.”

Having spoken to other adventurers, he said: “Some do focus on the potential catastrophes, some really miss home, some don’t miss home, it’s not a physiological thing – with the psychological everything is different.”

The only link Mr Cox will have with the outside world will be a beacon plotting his location, as well as limited communications via his phone through satellite technology.

Asked whether he would feel isolated, he said: “Luckily, technology is quite advanced now so I’m working out ways of having a very basic level of satellite communication using a WhatsApp-type app to be able to make a call. I’m hoping to do a weekly call home to catch up with people.

“I’ll be doing a daily audio blog. Then with private messages, I should be able to do it probably weekly, but it’s not like I can just stop and get out the phone and do a quick text.”

He said he was a new father, with his daughter, Nora, born in April, adding that this was why the expedition from November made sense this year, as opposed to next year, which would be the first Christmas she would remember.

As a former Royal Marine, he said he and his wife were used to time apart and that this would also help him with the time spent alone on the trip.