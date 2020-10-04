Explore New England Patriots' QB Cam Newton's injury history in augmented reality

New England Patriots QB Cam Newton has had a great start to his 2020 season, but injuries are still a major concern for the former MVP. Newton has endured back-to-back surgeries on his throwing shoulder, and a foot injury that sidelined him for nearly the whole 2019 season.

Yahoo Sports football expert Liz Loza, with the help of orthopedic surgeon Dr. Alex Weber, broke down the effect of Newton’s injuries and how it will impact his professional career and fantasy football impact as the season progresses in order to determine if Newton needs rest or if he is rust. Take a look Newton’s injury history and explore the scene in this immersive 3D experience.

The 3D experience can be viewed on both desktop and mobile.





For desktop:

Click on “View in 3D” below

Use your mouse to zoom and rotate the object

For mobile (optimal experience):