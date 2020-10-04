Explore New England Patriots' QB Cam Newton's injury history in augmented reality

New England Patriots QB Cam Newton has had a great start to his 2020 season, but injuries are still a major concern for the former MVP. Newton has endured back-to-back surgeries on his throwing shoulder, and a foot injury that sidelined him for nearly the whole 2019 season.
Yahoo Sports football expert Liz Loza, with the help of orthopedic surgeon Dr. Alex Weber, broke down the effect of Newton’s injuries and how it will impact his professional career and fantasy football impact as the season progresses in order to determine if Newton needs rest or if he is rust. Take a look Newton’s injury history and explore the scene in this immersive 3D experience.
The 3D experience can be viewed on both desktop and mobile.
For desktop:
Click on “View in 3D” below
Use your mouse to zoom and rotate the object
For mobile (optimal experience):
Click on “View in 3D” below
Tap on the camera icon in the upper right-hand corner of the browser
Press “allow” (this prompt should come up multiple times)
Place the object in your space, use your fingers to resize and rotate in augmented reality
To take a photo of what you’re seeing, tap on the screen and a camera icon will appear