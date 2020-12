After missing a majority of his 2019 campaign due to a torn elbow, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has made an extraordinary comeback in 2020. At 38-years-old and a laundry list of injuries over his career, Big Ben's return to the field raised questions. Could he still perform at an elite level? Will he be able to endure hits like he once did? Does he still have the motivation to compete?