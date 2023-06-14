In exploiting deep middle, Cowboys’ passing attack has room to grow

In the months between the draft and training camp, the news cycle inevitably slows in the NFL. Minicamps and OTAs offer a few headlines, as does the schedule release, but generally speaking these early summer months are the slowest part of the entire year.

Behind closed doors it’s a different story. Teams like the Cowboys are strategizing. They are installing their offenses and defenses and they are planning the next stages of their player development. They are reviewing the strengths and weakness of the league and building a blueprint to take advantage of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Every year things change in the NFL. Often cyclical, schemes and formations rotate and evolve. The cause and effect nature of the game means a change on offense often leads to a corresponding change on defense. Getting ahead of the curve and being prepared to adapt to unforeseen events is important for the Cowboys this time of year.

As NFL defenses incorporate more split safety looks that are designed to limit big plays, offenses are adapting to run a more efficient short game. As box counts decline, running plays increase. More shell coverage brings more short passes. And split safeties mean more opportunities in the middle.

wonder if this was the draft middle of the field passing needed to counteract the fall in efficiency over the past couple years: a record number of tight ends selected in the first 3 rounds(!) and the top receivers being more slot-focused and not true X'shttps://t.co/7UadDili9A pic.twitter.com/W9qlsRfHzC — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) May 1, 2023

The middle of the field has long been the most profitable area to attack through the air. The single high safety era couldn’t stop it and the growing 2-high safety looks of today practically beg to be exploited by it.

Advertisement

As NFL offenses adapt to those “bend but don’t break” defensive strategies, they’ve understandably placed a higher value on inside pass-catchers like slot receivers and dynamic downfield tight ends (see also the 2023 NFL draft).

Tej Seth at Sumer Sports dove into the trend over the winter. In his article he explains “why the middle of the field is the most effective throw in football despite the best quarterbacks succeeding elsewhere.”

It’s a study that applies perfectly to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys and could be especially applicable for the 2023 season.

What this means for the Cowboys

The Cowboys haven’t been regularly exploiting the middle of the field. Prescott’s most profitable passes have come down the sideline while his performance in the middle is significantly below average.

Advertisement

Part of this is thought to be scheme and part has been personnel.

Seth found a few things:

Only the best QBs thrive on the boundary.

Sideline passes are roughly twice as stable year-to-year than middle of the field passes

Scheme and personnel likely have a heavier influence on middle of the field passing while sideline efficiency is largely based on QB talent

Passes in the middle are the most impactful (in EPA)

Where does Prescott excel?

An area where the good QBs separate from the average QBs is in deep passes on the boundary. But if the Cowboys want to elevate as an offense, they need to turn their attention to the middle of the field. This typically falls on play-calling pic.twitter.com/jwiccdOwfN — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) June 12, 2023

Prescott may not have that the cannon arm that Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have, but he’s consistency proven to be one of the top boundary passers in the NFL. It’s a testament to his skills and ability and shows he can thrive in virtually any scheme.

Advertisement

His opportunities for improvement are largely in the middle of the field. But to effectively target the middle of the field, he will need capable pass-catchers, better pass protection and a willing play designer to be successful.

CeeDee Lamb is at his best inside because that’s where the most damage can be made. TEs and slot WRs are in a unique inside position to be difference-makers in the middle, which is why many of the NFLs best WRs are moving inside and why the draft has been targeting seam-stretching TEs.

[affiliatewidget_smgtolocal]

Plan for 2023

Under Kellen Moore, the Cowboys often targeted the tough throws down the sidelines. It fit his general scheme and philosophy and was a way for Prescott to show off his passing ability. Those are the tough throws where average and below average QBs can’t survive.

Advertisement

Yet, the most profitable portions of the field, the intermediate-to-deep middle, are just begging to be exploited against split-safety looks. It’s not as if the Cowboys weren’t trying it, it’s just those passes in the middle typically require better personnel and more effective play design.

Sumer Sports discovered since those middle plays often take more time to develop (these aren’t all straight “go” routes), having time in the pocket is paramount.

Dallas needs to improve in pass protection (or increase their play-action rate) if they want to target the middle more effectively in 2023.

The addition of Brandin Cooks and the improvement from Michael Gallup should help Prescott maintain (or even improve) his efficiency on those difficult outside throws.

Advertisement

While better pass protection and a more focused play-caller should help Prescott exploit middle of the field opportunities better as well.

As long as the TE group can carry their weight in 2023, there’s no reason to think the Cowboys can’t be better at attacking the NFL’s most vulnerable areas of the secondary.

The question is – will they try?

While deep sideline passes are a QB talent issue, middle of the field passing requires strategy. It has to be a team effort, and up until now, that hasn’t appeared to be a strategy in Dallas.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire