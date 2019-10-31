Expletives, relief and compassion - Hassan Whiteside's hyperextended knee

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Trail Blazers seemed to have dodged a bullet on Wednesday night. But, it wasn't without its scary moment.

Portland's starting center Hassan Whiteside came down hard, holding his left knee and then went straight to the locker room during Wednesday's game.



The Blazer big man was closing out on Chris Paul with 1:22 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

It looked as if Whiteside twisted his left knee, but the injury was one that looked worse than it actually was, as Whiteside returned to the game to start the second half and ended up playing 14-second-half minutes.



After the Blazers 102-99 win over the Thunder, Whiteside described the play:













"I hyperextended it. I was contesting Chris Paul's shot. It's just really sore right now. I did some movement and stuff, you know, I just wanted to come out and just give what I could to the team," Whiteside said.

He gave his team a big time presence down low, along with 10 rebounds and six points while playing with the hyperextended knee in the second half.

More than anything, Whiteside was ready to get back home.

Before he spoke with the media after the game, he pulled on his red Trail Blazer socks, and was singing a song that he had just made up.

Whiteside sang the repeated lyrics of: ‘I'm going back to Portland, I'm going to back Portland.'

It was a tune of happiness.

Whiteside told reporters, "I'm just glad we got the win and we can finally go home. I'll take, 3-1 any day."

The 30-year old big man didn't know if there was going to be any further testing on his knee, but he did say it would most likely depend on how he feels when he wakes up tomorrow.

What made the situation even scarier for the Blazers is that Portland's front court is already thin.

Blazer starting power forward and backup center Zach Collins has missed the last two games with a dislocated left shoulder that he suffered during Sunday's game in Dallas.

Portland is also without centers Pau Gasol (left foot) and Jusuf Nurkic (left lower leg fracture), who are both continuing to rehab their injuries.

Having Collins out for the foreseeable future, proved to be even more worrisome for the Blazers when they saw Whiteside fall to the ground in pain.

"I was like, oh [expletive]. Not another one. And, you just never know in this league with injuries and guys landing wrong or obviously fatigue sets in after awhile, and that's when we get those little nagging injuries… I think he's going to be okay. I'm glad it wasn't anything too crazy because we're already thin, and I don't know how many more bigs we can find at this point," CJ McCollum said postgame.

"He's a fighter," Kent Bazemore added.

Blazers' head coach Terry Stotts was relieved to see Whiteside get up on his own power.

"I didn't see how it happened, but obviously he was in pain. I was glad at least that he was able to walk off and then be evaluated at halftime. The way things are going you hate to see that," Stotts said.

It wasn't just Whiteside's teammates who were concerned when he initially went down. Whiteside himself was worried and so were the Thunder.

"Oh man, I hope it ain't serious. I hope it ain't serious, man. I put in a lot of work this summer. I just remember even OKC guys, [Dennis] Schroder and Chris Paul were like, ‘man you need to get up, you need to be okay.' They really had a lot of compassion, I appreciate it," Whiteside said.

Whiteside got up and was okay. Now Blazers fans are all holding their breath that the knee will still feel okay in the morning.

