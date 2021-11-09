'We have (expletive) to fix': Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore respond to rumors, reunions

FRISCO, Texas — For Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, buzz simmers around the reunion.

For Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, rumors swirl around a potential relocation.

When the Falcons (4-4) visit the Cowboys (6-2) this week, will Quinn exact revenge on the team that 13 months ago fired him as its head coach? Will reunions be awkward or emotional or favorable for the 51-year-old who took hold of the Cowboys defense in January?

And for Moore: Which NFL, or college football, head coaching job might he pursue? How many times can CBS color analyst Tony Romo insist mid-broadcast that Moore will be an NFL head coach soon? Moore already was among candidates interviewed for the Eagles’ top opening last offseason. With nearby college openings at Texas Tech and TCU, the clamor has grown.

Each Cowboys coordinator insists he blocks out the hubbub. Fresh off a 30-16 loss to Denver that was more lopsided than the final score suggests, they must.

“I have great memories from there and I always will,” Quinn said Monday of Atlanta. “But you guys saw the performance yesterday. So there ain’t no time to take a stroll down memory lane.

“We got some (expletive) to fix.”

Where to start? The defense must shore up its tackling and improve physicality. The Cowboys’ run defense had improved dramatically from its historic 2020 lows (158.8 rushing yards per game, second worst in the league) only to allow the Broncos more than double the ground production they permitted the first seven games.

Story continues

Unfinished pursuits, insufficient run support and a season-high 14 missed tackles fueled the Broncos’ 190 rushing yards. Six of those runs went for at least 12 yards, which is what the team considers an explosive run. In fact, the Broncos’ longest six plays, topped by a 44-yard touchdown from Teddy Bridgewater to Tim Patrick, accounted for 179 yards (29.8 per play). Denver’s remaining 67 offensive plays averaged 3.4 yards.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spent five-plus seasons as head coach of the Falcons.

“Plenty of runs we fit and did great,” Quinn said. “But when you get one that’s a misfit and the next guy is not hauling ass to get there, that’s when the explosives come.

“That was disappointing for sure.”

Offensively, the Cowboys sputtered. Through 55 game minutes, they were shut out. They managed eight consecutive scoreless possessions. Prescott and his receivers will examine film featuring overthrown passes, underthrown lobs and several targets that hit their intended receiver but were not secured. Play calls, harried pass protection and indecision contributed, coaches said. Even favorable down and distance was squandered: On third and fourth downs with 2 or fewer yards to play, the Cowboys converted just 2 of 7 attempts.

“We just weren’t able to find the rhythm we’re accustomed to playing with,” Moore said. “It was just choppy and we didn’t execute.”

So, yes, Moore still owns the league’s most productive offense (434.3 yards) and third-best scoring attack (30.1 points).

But Moore feels responsible for ensuring his film breakdown, game plan and direction better position his Cowboys to win this week. He laughed at the thought of entertaining job openings, saying he and his agent, David Dunn, have “not one bit” had discussions with colleges.

“I don’t worry about any of that stuff,” Moore said. “That’s David Dunn’s job. He takes care of all that stuff.”

The Cowboys don’t believe a blueprint for beating them has been established but they do expect opponents to revisit aggressive tendencies and schematic wins from Denver’s game plan.

“It’s a copycat league,” Moore said. “You’d better have an answer for every single thing that came up in that game because you’re bound to see it in the coming weeks.”

Quinn dismissed even the idea that his Falcons ties would motivate his players, insistent that the dismal film should energize the group enough.

He banged his fist on the interview lectern Monday when repeating: There are no trips down memory lane.

“I’ll be right where my feet are, right where I’m supposed to be going after it as hard as we can,” Quinn said. “This is my team. This is who I’m with. A d this is my crew.

“Worry about the jersey I coach now.”

