Explanation provided for Barcelona star Pau Cubarsí’s Euro 2024 snub

An insight into the reasoning provided by Spanish national team head coach Luis de la Fuente for the shock omission of Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsí from his final list of players for the upcoming European Championships has been provided.

The name of youngster Cubarsí has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines throughout Spain over the last 24 hours.

This comes after the 17-year-old was the headline name dropped from Luis de la Fuente’s final 26-man panel for the upcoming European Championships.

Cubarsí, for his part, was considered something of a shoo-in for the tournament, following his breakout campaign on the books of Barcelona.

The Spanish coaching staff, however, in the end opted for experience, calling upon the likes of Nacho, Robin Le Normand, and Aymeric Laporte.

Amid the widespread consensus that Cubarsí was more than deserving of at least a place on the bench in Germany this summer, though, what was the reasoning provided by manager De la Fuente.

An insight into as much has today been provided, by Barcelona insider Toni Juanmartí.

Wary of the damage suffered by Blaugrana pair Pedri and Gavi owing to overload whilst on international duty over the last couple of years, the Spanish coaching staff, this time round, were keen not to take any risks:

‘One of the reasons argued by Luis de la Fuente’s entourage to justify Cubarsí’s absence is that they wanted to be prudent and try not to overload Pau. And they gave the example of the season with the number of games that Pedri had a couple of years ago.’

Uno de los motivos que se argumenta desde el entorno de Luis de la Fuente para justificar la ausencia de Cubarsí es que querían ser prudentes y tratar de no sobrecargar a Pau.



Y ponen el ejemplo de la temporada al límite de partidos que tuvo Pedri hace un par de años. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 7, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN