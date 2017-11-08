Explaining Wade Davis's full impact on Cubs and hidden value as a free agent

The Cubs understand Wade Davis cannot only be measured in saves (76 across the last three seasons) or career postseason ERA (1.40) or All-Star appearances (three years running). There is real value to the way Davis interacts with teammates, the peace of mind that comes with the ninth inning and the outsized influence those elite closers have in the playoffs.

That makes Davis such an interesting case study for a front office that generally avoids long-term commitments to closers, viewing the job as too narrow and too volatile and believing that the next great reliever can develop organically.

Maybe the Cubs will ultimately decide that they need to pour their resources into filling roughly 400 rotation innings while planning for next winter's blue-chip class of free agents and the escalating costs for their young hitters.

Davis is 32 years old and coming off a season where he put up a career-high walk rate, got hit noticeably harder in the second half and threw 92 pitches in his last two playoff appearances.

Davis also has a 32-for-33 in save chances on his 2017 stat sheet, a World Series ring from the 2015 Kansas City Royals, a more sophisticated ninth-inning style than, say, Aroldis Chapman's 100-mph fastball and a reputation for being a baseball gym rat and a pitcher whisperer.

"He is always trying to learn, always trying to figure things out," said Brian Duensing, another free-agent reliever who would be a good fit as the Cubs rebuild their bullpen. "The guy's so well-prepared. He's got great stuff, obviously. But he's also a guy that knows what he has. He knows the type of pitcher he is, and he's constantly in the film room looking at video.

"He has an approach every time he faces a team. He knows what he wants to do to certain guys. He'll even talk about it to us in the bullpen.