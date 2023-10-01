Explaining Ole Miss football's bizarre Brian Kelly tweet after Rebels shootout win vs. LSU

Revenge is a dish best served online. That appears to be the mantra of the Ole Miss social media team, anyways.

Following a 55-49 win over the Tigers Saturday in which the Rebel offense notched 706 yards (LSU had 637 yards in the track meet), LSU posted an innocuous final score post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Not only did Ole Miss' social squad acknowledge it, it quoted the post with a distorted video of Kelly's bizarre video with recruit Danny Lewis Jr., who then ended up joining Alabama even after the TikTok went viral.

There is a compulsion to put a volume warning on this, because the audio is extremely loud and extremely distorted. Double check before hitting play.

The audio, more popular in the NBA's neck of the woods, is lifted from a clip of James Worthy smoking cigars. It is often used to celebrate someone's downfall.

Clearly that's the idea here for Ole Miss. There might be some bad blood from when unranked LSU defeated No. 7 Ole Miss last season. The LSU social media team had some fun with that game in its own right, sending off a string of posts making fun of Ole Miss after the 45-20 win, including this one, in which the team quoted a post from Lane Kiffin in January of that year.

Clearly, elephants aren't the only ones with long memories.

Brian Kelly TikTok

Kelly joining LSU was met with a lot of pomp and circumstance, with the former Notre Dame coach making several appearances for the Tigers at different events.

One of the more bizarre ones was this one with Lewis, set to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Right Foot Creep," with Kelly lingering behind Lewis. The song is associated with the Griddy, which is associated with LSU, particularly Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (although Ja'Marr Chase brought it to the program).

Although Lewis would go on to join Alabama and Nick Saban, the video will indelibly be a part of Kelly's LSU legacy, regardless of his success with the program.

Ole Miss clearly wanted to poke fun at Kelly for that, while ribbing the LSU social media admins as well. In the end, it's all quintessentially college football.

