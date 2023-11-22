Explaining Matt Barnes' unique Memphis football pregame routine: 'Never been able to sit still'

Matt Barnes has a problem — he can't sit still.

That's especially true on game days. So Memphis football's defensive coordinator walks, sometimes tens of thousands of steps, every Saturday before the game.

"If it were up to me," he said, "we would kick off at 6 a.m."

The journey starts after an early morning staff meeting, when Barnes will walk around the area of the team hotel. If it's a night game, prompting position meetings later in the morning, he'll walk that same route again before leaving for the stadium.

Then it intensifies. You can see Barnes walking around the outline of the field hours before a Memphis game, usually looking straight ahead or down at a few flashcards he brings with defensive formations on them. He's in a kind of zone during those walks, and most people don't try talking to him because he looks like he's on a mission.

That's not his preferred pregame routine. He used to get to the field, grab as many interns and graduate assistants as he could find and organize a touch football game before players came out for warmups. He'd play all-time quarterback, tiring himself out to pass the time before kickoff.

But then he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in practice, a torn rotator cuff.

"It's embarrassing," he said. "I was celebrating. I kind of jumped up on one of the players, and he torqued. I may not look it, but I can get up. I'm just kidding. I can't jump. I cannot jump. But I jumped high enough to get up and cause severe injury to myself."

Severe in the sense that his touch football season was over, and he still hasn't fully recovered from the shoulder injury to be able to throw before games. He didn't miss a game on the sidelines, fitting in surgery during the bye week.

"It was extremely painful," he said.

Matt Barnes' new pregame routine

So now he has his pregame walks, still with the intensity he often shows on the field during games and practices. Barnes, who joined Memphis after working as the defensive backs coach at Ohio State, has been the Tigers' defensive coordinator since 2022.

He's had to change his routine since becoming a coordinator. Unlike most coaches, he doesn't rewatch the game on Saturdays and tries not to let himself think about football after games.

Instead, he usually goes home and watches a movie, sometimes finding a motivational quote or scene that he'll use with his players.

Among his favorites: No Country for Old Men, Inglorious Bastards, Braveheart, Good Will Hunting, Saving Private Ryan, Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Is he a Marvel fan, like Tigers receiver Joe Scates? Nope. He's got a certain bar for what movies he'll get invested in.

"I'm not a huge fan of the Marvel stuff and Transformers, stuff like that," he said. "I know a lot of people love them. You've got to convince me that this could be somewhat feasible that this could actually play out."

