Explaining the Detroit Pistons 2024 search for a president of basketball operations
Free Press' Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II explains the team's search for new leadership. Full podcast of "The Pistons Pulse" out now.
The Detroit Pistons will hire an executive to oversee basketball operations after finishing the worst season in franchise history.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start off with a report that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Arthur Blank not to hire Bill Belichick, as they dive into how the relationship between Belichick and Kraft fractured over time and what it means for Belichick's future. In other news, Justin Jefferson was absent from voluntary workouts, sparking a conversation as to what it would take to acquire possibly the best young wide receiver in the league. Later, Charles dives into some digging he's been doing on the New York Giants' quarterback evaluations and whether or not they could end up taking one early in the draft, which leads to a conversation on Jori's latest piece around how quarterback evaluations are changing (and speeding up). Charles finishes off the show with what he's hearing on this year's weak running back class and how it could make history (in a bad way).
Vincent Goodwill and Nekias Duncan discuss Tuesday night’s play-in games, discuss the Warriors’ future, and preview every Western Conference playoff matchup.
