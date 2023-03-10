Explaining both of Packers’ picks in new NFL Wire network mock draft

A trade involving Aaron Rodgers and two pass-catchers arriving for Jordan Love highlighted the Green Bay Packers’ selections in a new NFL Wire network mock draft posted on Friday.

In the mock, which was run by the 32 site editors around the NFL Wire network, the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets for the 13th overall pick and then selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 13 and No. 15 overall, respectively.

Here’s a quick breakdown of our thinking:

No. 13: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11)

Reasoning: Despite missing much of last year, Smith-Nijgba was truly elite in 2021, and he proved his status as one of the draft’s top receivers at the combine. He’s lightning quick, dangerously deceptive as a route runner and the perfect complement to speedster Christian Watson. In Smith-Njigba, Watson and Romeo Doubs, the Packers have an excellent young trio surrounding Jordan Love, the new starter.

Also considered: Devon Witherspoon, Lukas Van Ness, Myles Murphy and Dalton Kincaid. Would the Packers take a smaller receiver over top players at premium defensive positions?

Deciding factor: Surrounding Love with weapons. When Aaron Rodgers became the starter in 2008, he had weapons all over the field in the passing game. The same idea applies here. Top talent at wide receiver could make Love’s transition much easier.

Brennen Rupp’s breakdown: Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a detailed route runner that set multiple school and Big 10 records during the 2021 season. He has outstanding short area quickness that helps him create separation out of the slot. He’s a pro ready wide receiver that could make a Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson-like impact.

No. 15: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Reasoning: In Kincaid, the Packers get a dynamic pass-catching tight end and possibly one of the best overall pass-catchers and playmakers in the entire draft class. Adding Smith-Nijgba and Kincaid to what the Packers have already built on offense could turn this group into one of the NFL’s best, giving Love a golden opportunity to continue the incredible quarterbacking legacy in Green Bay.

Story continues

Also considered: Witherspoon, Van Ness, Murphy.

Deciding factor: The Packers need to completely rebuild the tight end position, and this is a terrific class of tight ends. Get the best one. Kincaid has immense potential as a pass-catcher. He could catch 75+ passes per year as a pro, especially if Love is more willing to attack the middle of the field. Pairing the top receiver and top tight end in the draft class together in the first round was just too intriguing to pass up for a team transitioning to a brand new starting quarterback.

Brennen Rupp’s breakdown: Dalton Kincaid is a dynamic weapon. He’s got the speed to threaten the seam and he’s able to create explosive plays. He’s an off-brand Travis Kelce.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire