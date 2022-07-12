Explaining ACC's grant-of-rights roadblock and what it means for Clemson football

Amid the myriad projections, predictions and rumors concerning Clemson’s possible departure from the ACC is one major potential roadblock – namely, the ACC’s grant-of-rights agreement.

Clemson and the league’s other 14 teams extended their grant of rights in 2016 through 2036. The new deal, which coincided with the creation of the ACC Network, includes stipulations that would keep all of a school’s TV revenue in the conference even if that school decides to leave the league.

That financial concern could be enough to keep Clemson from jumping the ACC ship to the rich waters of the SEC.

Also, breaking the ACC grant of rights deal would require a sizeable exit fee of $120 million, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

“I think it’s a definite sticking point,” said ESPN commentator Roy Philpott. “The fact of the matter is you’re looking at an exit fee that is in excess of $100 million at this second.”

Speculation has run rampant recently that Clemson, which has been a member of the ACC since the league’s founding in 1953, is strongly considering a move to the football-dominated SEC.

The announcement a couple of weeks ago that Southern Cal and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten only added fuel to the realignment fire.

“It felt like when USC and UCLA left that it would start an avalanche of movement,” Philpott said. “But that hasn’t happened yet, and the ACC with its grant of rights has the teams locked in for a long period of time, so you wonder how much of a factor that could be.

“The time frame is something that’s hard to gauge. It feels like there’s movement behind the scenes that we don’t know about, much like what happened with UCLA and USC. We don’t know when or if the big news is going to come (pertaining to Clemson).”

The grant of rights certainly could be a major factor.

The current grant-of-rights deal would require a school to be penalized their annual revenue distribution, which was a little more than $36 million for Clemson in 2020-21, multiplied by the number of years remaining on the grant-of-rights contract. That means if the Tigers joined the SEC in 2024 – the same year as Oklahoma and Texas – Clemson would have to pay roughly $468 million to leave the ACC.

“Now are there loopholes that exist that lawyers who are much smarter than us can determine and tell us that there’s some kind of exit strategy? Perhaps,” Philpott said. “I think that thought is out there.

“People will tell you in the realignment circles that contracts aren’t necessarily made to be broken, but in any kind of executable agreement, there’s always some way out. What that way is, I don’t know. I think it would expensive right now, but as we get closer to 2036, would that be the case?

“I think the question is if your ultimate goal is to leave, could you not work out and negotiate a lower deal at some point in time? ... I would think that’s potentially possible.”

There is precedence. In 2014, when Maryland departed the ACC for the Big Ten, the league and the university negotiated a deal in which Maryland forfeited its $31.4 million share of league revenue rather than pay the $52.2 million exit fee that was in place at the time.

From a positive perspective, if Clemson leaves the ACC for the SEC or the Big Ten, it also would stand to essentially double, if not triple its annual revenue as those conferences are set to negotiate new TV deals in 2025 and 2024, respectively, that could result in contracts in excess of $1 billion.

