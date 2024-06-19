Explained: Why has Manchester United’s pursuit of Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo failed?

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are unlikely to be successful in any pursuit of Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo (24) in the summer transfer window due to UEFA’s rules surrounding multi-club ownership and transfers.

Both Manchester United and Nice have already faced issues around multi-club ownership this season with UEFA rules potentially prohibiting the INEOS clubs from being able to participate in the Europa League. As a result of these issues, Jim Ratcliffe has taken the decision to put Les Aiglons up for sale, The Independent reports.

In this scenario, Europe’s football governing body have scuppered any deal for Todibo due to an agreement between the two clubs to prove their independence. As part of their attempts to prove their independence from one another, the Ligue 1 club and the Premier League club have agreed with UEFA that no players will transfer between the respective clubs until September 2024.

Therefore, the Nice defender will not be making a move to Old Trafford in this transfer window. This also puts any rumoured interest to an end in Khephren Thuram who could also be on the move in the summer window.

GFFN | Liam Wraith