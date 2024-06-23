Explained: How can Real Madrid count on Mbappe for Super Cup despite scheduled surgery

Explained: How can Real Madrid count on Mbappe for Super Cup despite scheduled surgery

Real Madrid have a reason to be hopeful for Kylian Mbappe’s availability for the UEFA Super Cup match against Atalanta, despite the fact that he might need surgery to fix his broken nose.

It is said that if Mbappe does need surgery, Real Madrid would have preferred it to happen right away and not after the Euros as he is originally expected to. But that, currently, seems impossible.

Madrid’s desire comes on the back of their match against Atalanta in Warsaw on August 14. This match is particularly important as it could mark Mbappe’s official debut with the team.

The problem with Mbappe’s surgery

However, there is a potential issue. If France reach the final stages of the Euros, it could delay Mbappe’s surgery until the latter half of July.

This would make his recovery time quite tight. Medical experts say that recovering from a standard nose fracture takes at least three weeks, while a full recovery might need four to five weeks.

This means that from the time of surgery to full recovery, Mbappe would need about a month. This period fits just right before the Super Cup match.

Kylian Mbappe might undergo surgery after the Euros. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Fortunately, it appears that Mbappe’s injury is not as severe as initially thought. It is more of a strong deviation rather than a complete break.

Just three days after the injury, he showed no significant bruising or swelling. This suggests that he won’t need a full month to recover, which is a good sign for his participation in the upcoming match.

Real Madrid are hopeful

For now, Real Madrid remain calm and have not put any pressure on Mbappe or the French Football Federation.

They trust the medical professionals taking care of him and have faith in Mbappe’s own judgment about his fitness. The team is planning for Mbappe to be part of the team for the European Super Cup, and it looks promising that he will be able to play.

One thing is certain: Mbappe will likely make his debut with Real Madrid with a broken nose. Fortunately, the injury is not very noticeable, so it won’t affect his appearance in photos or videos.

Whether or not France reach the final, Mbappe’s presentation at Santiago Bernabeu will happen before any surgery. The sequence will be the Euro Cup, then his presentation, followed by surgery, and finally, the match in Warsaw.