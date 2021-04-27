Experts weigh in: Mets ace Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher since...

Jacob deGrom front view road greys

It’s easy to become prisoners of the moment, especially when the moment is as transcendent as Mets ace Jacob deGrom’s 15-strikeout shutout Friday night.

So instead of laying on superlatives or stretching for context, we decided to seek perspective by putting a simple question to people with expertise: “Jacob deGrom is the best pitch I have seen since …”

Participants could answer with simply a name, or with a few lines of explanation if they chose. We kept the circle to folks actually watching deGrom now, so the answers would be as accurate as possible.

Click here for the first batch of insights.

Here’s the second batch of insights:

Gary Cohen, Mets broadcaster

DeGrom is the most dominant pitcher I have seen since Randy Johnson. But it would be unfair at this point to place his body of work above (Max) Scherzer, (Clayton) Kershaw and (Justin) Verlander, all of whom have performed at an elite level longer than deGrom. Two more years at this level and deGrom goes into a different stratosphere.

Dwight Gooden, former Mets ace and sometime answer to this very question

I would say Greg Maddux but he wasn’t really flashy or didn’t have the big strikeout games, so I’ll go with Pedro Martinez’s 2000 season. 1.74 ERA, 284 K’s, 18 wins. DeGrom is a beast, fun to watch.

Josh Satin, deGrom’s former Mets teammate and current Mets fan

A combo of Nolan Ryan and Maddux right now. Sounds like hyperbole, but nobody I have ever seen has this type of stuff and this type of command.

Jerry Blevins, LHP and teammate

DeGrom is the best pitcher I have ever seen since … I’ve been able to see anything. HE’S THE BEST I’VE EVER SEEN.



Jul 24, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning during an opening day game at Citi Field.

John Harper, longtime baseball columnist now with SNY

I’ll say Pedro. Somewhat like deGrom in that he could dominate with any of his three pitches -- fastball, changeup and curve. Also similarly unhittable when he had them all working.

Jim Duquette, SNY analyst and former Mets GM

He’s the best I’ve seen since Pedro -- they were similar in the sheer dominance of their pitches and the way they wanted to dominate you from a competitive standpoint.

Story continues

Anthony Recker, SNY analyst and deGrom’s former batterymate

(Selected Henry Rowengartner in Part 1, now offering a full-grown comp)

Randy Johnson is the only one I remember in my lifetime who had the sheer dominance and ridiculous stuff that deGrom had. He had a bit more intimidation to his game … but the 100 mph heater with that slider at 90 mph from an insane angle. Just filthy. deGrom might just be better with that changeup … but that’s the only guy for me.

Ed Coleman, longtime Mets reporter for WFAN

Watching Jake right now, consistent dominance comes to mind. With all due respect to (Jim) Palmer, (Bob) Gibson, (Roger) Clemens, et al, the two pitchers that come to mind for me are Pedro Martinez and Mariano Rivera. For a seven-year span, Pedro averaged over 250 strikeouts per season with an average ERA of 2.20. Not too average. And maybe it's unfair to include a closer, but Rivera had 13 straight seasons of 30+ saves, and his postseason record of 8-1 with 42 saves and a 0.70 ERA is not too shabby, either.