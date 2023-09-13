Experts give Week 3 college football picks and Mel Tucker update in College Football Fix

Mel Tucker won't be on the Michigan State sideline this weekend after the schools suspended him Sunday when allegations of sexual misconduct were made public in a story published by USA TODAY. His future status won't be determined until after a hearing next month. It's a difficult situation for all the parties involved and creates an uncertain present and future for the Spartans in a season they hoped would be a bounce-back year.

Texas staked its claim to being one of the favorites for the College Football Playoff with its impressive victory at Alabama. The Longhorns might finally be returning to the upper echelon of college football this season. As for the Crimson Tide, there are serious questions about their ability to compete for a national title and the program's trending direction under Nick Saban.

Week 3 won't have the marquee matchup that the first two weekends of the season had, but it's a competitive schedule that can produce upsets. The SEC has three significant games. Florida hosts No. 9 Tennessee in a big East Division showdown, while South Carolina travels to No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU visits Mississippi State.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg cover these topics and more in this week's edition of the College Football Fix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 3 picks, predictions; Mel Tucker, MSU update