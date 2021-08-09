Experts link weather extremes to climate change
A group of scientists says climate change is intensifying rapidly and directly contributing to extreme heat waves and unprecedented wildfires.
A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”
Guests on a Yellowstone National Park nature tour Saturday witnessed a dramatic predation attempt by wolves on a bison calf that escaped thanks to its larger herd mates.
Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it
Three lives have been taken by bears in three months in Western Canada, with experts saying it could be due to people going to the wild more.
ARDALES, Spain (Reuters) -Neanderthals may have been closer to our species of prehistoric modern human than previously believed after cave paintings found in Spain proved they had a fondness for creating art, one of the authors of a new scientific report said on Sunday. Red ochre pigment discovered on stalagmites in the Caves of Ardales, near Malaga in southern Spain, were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago, making them possibly the first artists on earth, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal. Modern humans were not inhabiting Europe at the time the cave images were made.
SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.
“This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”
A giant bull moose very suddenly decided to take a break from foraging to chase a human who got too close.
Climate scientists Deepti Singh and Ben Cook join us to debunk 13 myths about global warming. They talk about the difference between climate and weather, how affordable renewable energy is, and why it doesn't help to point fingers. Worried it's too late to take action? Singh and Cook dive deep into these myths and more on this episode of "Debunked." Singh is an assistant professor in the School of the Environment at Washington State University Vancouver, and received her Ph.D. in Environmental Earth System Science from Stanford University. Read more about her work here: https://deeptis47.github.io/ Cook is a research physical scientist with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and an adjunct research scientist with the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Read more about his work here: https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/authors/bcook.html
“The goats love their job,” says their owner. “They hit the ground running and are just out there to pig out.”
An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.
The U.N. climate change report released Monday paints a dire picture for the future of Earth as global warming and extreme weather increases.
The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging wind gusts across a more than 500-mile-long swath from the Texas Panhandle to eastern Nebraska. These storms also unloaded torrential
A 28,000-year-old extinct cave lion nicknamed 'Sparta,' which researchers say is the most well-preserved Ice Age animal ever unearthed. (Centre for Paleogenetics / Love Dalén) A 28,000-year-old extinct cave lion preserved in permafrost was discovered in near-perfect condition in the Siberian Arctic, according to a new study. The research, published last month in the journal Quaternary, details the discovery of two mummified cave lions, which two local mammoth tusk collectors found in 2017 and 20
The giant predators were a deadly danger to early European explorers of the Arctic. Chris Hellier/Corbis Historical via Getty ImagesPolar bears have long held visual artists in their thrall. Over time, the mythologies around these extraordinary animals have evolved – and so have the ways artists have depicted them in their work. Reflecting a deeply respectful even symbiotic relationship between human beings and the natural world, likenesses of polar bears crafted within Indigenous communities fo
A devastating wastewater dump may have contributed to a deadly algal bloom, residents say Justin Bloom, founder of the Suncoast Waterkeeper. Photograph: Zack Wittman/The Guardian Hundreds of tons of dead marine life have washed ashore and wafted a putrid stench along Florida’s beaches in recent weeks amid a toxic red tide bloom spreading in its waters. Thomas Patarek lives just a half mile away from the waterway. “When I walk my dog in the morning, I can smell the dead fish,” he told the Guardia
The 'most exciting' aspect of NASA's 'potentially revolutionary' new telescope
Officials on Sunday said the raging Dixie Fire in northern California is now the second-largest recorded in the state's history, days after the blaze destroyed a historic gold rush town and forced the evacuation of thousands.State fire officials said the massive wildfire had grown to almost half a million acres as of Sunday morning and was 21% contained.Only last year's August Complex Fire, which consumed more than 1 million acres, was bigger. So far, no deaths have been attributed to the wildfire but at least eight people were missing as of late Saturday.Five of the missing belong to the old mining town of Greenville where the fire leveled most of its downtown, about 160 miles north of Sacramento.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have started when a tree fell on one of the utility's power lines.
Scientists who study extraterrestrial intelligence actually have a few questions about us.
The Dixie Fire and scores of wildfires burning across much of the Northwest could be energized by a resurgence of high winds and heat in coming days.