How the experts are viewing Jets vs. Bills in Week 14

The New York Jets are clear underdogs for their Week 14 rematch with the Buffalo Bills in the sportsbooks. They are also clear underdogs in the eyes of the experts over at NFL Pick Watch, as well.

The Bills are a near-unanimous pick at the site to beat the Jets. A whopping 97% of the votes are swinging Buffalo’s way, the second-most popular pick among all the game. Only the Dallas Cowboys saw a higher percentage — not that you can get much higher than 97% — as 98% of the picks went in their favor as they take on the 1-10-1 Houston Texans.

The experts do think the Jets may keep it somewhat close, however, 67% of the experts are taking the Jets with the 10-point spread, compared to just 33% picking the Bills to cover.

We’ll find out Sunday if the Jets can pull the upset for the second time this season and score their first season sweep of the Bills since 2016, and if that 3% will have bragging rights for the week.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire