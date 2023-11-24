Experts unanimously pick Alabama over Auburn in Iron Bowl predictions

Alabama football will travel across the state to take on Auburn at Jordan-Hare for the 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl, one of college football’s most historic rivalries. The Crimson Tide is looking to remain in College Football Playoff contention while the Tigers are looking for win No. 7 on the season.

On paper, Alabama is clearly the stronger team. However, with the game taking place at Auburn, anything can happen.

USA TODAY had six staff writers make predictions for the biggest games of Week 13. When it comes to the Iron Bowl, all six picked Alabama.

It’s important for the Crimson Tide team to remain focused on Auburn and not look ahead to the SEC championship game against Georgia next week, as all playoff hopes will be lost if the Tide stumbles against the Tigers.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire