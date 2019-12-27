Experts taking Vikings over Bears despite meaningless Week 17 game

The Minnesota Vikings have no reason to bring their A-game against the Bears on Sunday. Whether they win or lose, the outcome will have no impact on their playoff seeding, - they're locked in at No. 6 and the final wild-card spot. Their primary concern will be remaining healthy for the NFC wild-card round in two weeks.

In order to do that, there's a good chance the Vikings will rest many of their key starters against the Bears, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Cronin tweeted Friday the Vikings are viewing Sunday's season finale as a bye week to rest up for their playoff game.

While I'm told the Vikings haven't finalized their plan for Sunday, they're leaning heavily towards resting a bulk of their starters, including Kirk Cousins, per league source. Team viewing Chicago week as a bye in terms of getting guys rest/healthy for Jan. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 27, 2019

Assuming the Vikings do rest their starters on Sunday, there's no way the Bears could lose, right?

According to the experts polled by NFL Pick Watch, it won't be that easy. And if the 84 percent who picked the Vikings are right, Chicago will end its disappointing season under .500 at 7-9.

A win won't do much to rid the bitter taste of an unbelievably frustrating 2019, but sweeping the Vikings and getting that eighth win will at least send the Bears to the offseason on a somewhat high note.

On the other hand, it could turn into a rock-bottom moment if quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the rest of the Bears' starters can't defeat a collection of Vikings' second and third-teamers.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

