Experts taking Panthers over Steelers in Week 15

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to take on the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are 5-8 but both teams have their eyes on different goals. The Steelers are playing out the string, just hoping to avoid serious injuries and attempt to regain some respect. Carolina is still fighting for a division title in a weak NFC South.

These factors, paired with the Steelers uncertainty at quarterback are why most NFL pundits are picking the Panthers at home. According to NFL Pick Watch, 72 percent of expert picks are going with Carolina. NFL Pick Watch aggregates picks from all over the internet and put them in one place.

Historically, the Steelers have been very good against Carolina. The team is 6-1 lifetime against them. The last time these two teams squared off was i 2018. The Steelers blew the Panthers out 52-21.

