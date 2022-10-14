Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Vikings

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Minnesota Vikings for a Week 6 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami had started the year off strong, winning their first three, but they’ve since dropped two in a row to fall behind the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in the AFC East. While some of their struggles can be blamed on injuries, the players on the field haven’t exactly lived up to expectations either.

For Minnesota, they’re entering this game having won four of their first five games to kick off their 2022 campaign. With playmakers all over their offense, Kevin O’Connell’s team looks to be a playoff contender when the regular season comes to a close.

Will the Vikings continue their strong start at the top of the NFC North, or will the Dolphins try to claw out of third place?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Vikings matchup:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Vikings

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Vikings

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – Vikings

Mike Florio, PFT – Dolphins

Michael David Smith, PFT – Vikings

Greg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Vikings

