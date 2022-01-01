Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Titans

Mike Masala
·1 min read
The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 17.

Tennessee is coming into this game trying to maintain their one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. Since the loss of Derrick Henry, the team has just a 4-3 record. However, they dealt with A.J. Brown missing some time during that stretch as well. When he’s in the game, they’re a totally different team.

Miami has won seven straight, and they’ve put themselves in position to fight for the postseason in the last two weeks of the regular season. A win over the Titans, and some help around the AFC, could mean that the Dolphins become the sixth seed by the end of the week.

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Titans matchup.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Titans

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Titans

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Titans

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPN – Dolphins

Turron Davenport, ESPN – Titans

Mike Florio, PFT – Titans

Michael David Smith, PFT – Titans

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Titans

