Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Titans
The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 17.
Tennessee is coming into this game trying to maintain their one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. Since the loss of Derrick Henry, the team has just a 4-3 record. However, they dealt with A.J. Brown missing some time during that stretch as well. When he’s in the game, they’re a totally different team.
Miami has won seven straight, and they’ve put themselves in position to fight for the postseason in the last two weeks of the regular season. A win over the Titans, and some help around the AFC, could mean that the Dolphins become the sixth seed by the end of the week.
Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Titans matchup.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Titans
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Titans
Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Titans
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins
Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPN – Dolphins
Turron Davenport, ESPN – Titans
Mike Florio, PFT – Titans
Michael David Smith, PFT – Titans
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Titans