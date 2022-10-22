Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Steelers

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a prime-time matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami is entering this game on a three-game losing streak with injuries to the quarterback position in their last four contests. The return of Tua Tagovailoa should help stabilize some things for a unit that appears to be missing their leader.

Mike Tomlin’s team has also dealt with an interesting situation with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett both getting playing time. The veteran was benched but had to come back in last week when the rookie went down with a concussion.

Will the Dolphins continue their slide and lose their fourth straight, or will the Steelers have a chance to end the week as the worst team in the AFC North?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Steelers matchup.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Dolphins

Seth Walder, ESPN – Dolphins

Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike Florio, PFT – Steelers

Michael David Smith, PFT – Dolphins

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Dolphins

