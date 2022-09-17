Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Ravens

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to Maryland to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Both teams are entering Week 2 having won their season opener, but there are health questions for both sides. For Miami, they’ll be without right tackle Austin Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday. They could also be without left tackle Terron Armstead, who’s been dealing with a toe injury. If both players are unavailable, the Dolphins’ offense could struggle to get anything going.

For Baltimore, starting offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has yet to return from injury and Ja’Wuan James was lost for the season in Week 1. On top of that, their top three cornerbacks, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens are all questionable for the contest.

Which team will remain undefeated, and which team will fall to an even record?

Here’s a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon’s Dolphins-Ravens matchup.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Ravens

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports – Ravens

Will Brinson, CBS Sports – Ravens

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports – Ravens

Seth Walder, ESPN – Ravens

Eric Moody, ESPN – Dolphins

Mike Florio, PFT – Ravens

Michael David Smith, PFT – Ravens

Greg Rosenthal, NFL.com – Ravens

List

